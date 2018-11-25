NFL games today, Week 12 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Gronk returns, scores early for Patriots
All of the best highlights from Week 12 are right here
NFL Week 12 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
Schedule, scores
Thursday
Sunday
- Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Seahawks at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- 49ers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Raiders at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Jaguars at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dolphins at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Steelers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Packers at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Titans at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Baker ripping it up against Cincy
Baker Mayfield is essentially dancing on Hue Jackson's grave as he shreds the Bengals' defense in the early going. The Browns jumped out to a two-score lead in the first quarter thanks to this connection between Baker and Antonio Callaway.
Gronk back
Rob Gronkowski has missed three of the Patriots' last four games, and the team's offense has missed him quite a bit. Gronk also said the end zone missed him, but that didn't last too long on Sunday. The Patriots tight end reeled in a nice touchdown catch in the first quarter to help New England pull even with the Jets.
