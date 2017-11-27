NFL games today, Week 12 scores, updates, schedule: Gabbert's Cards upset Jaguars

NFL Week 12 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Bills 16, Chiefs 10 (Recap)

Panthers 35, Jets 27 (Recap)

Eagles 31, Bears 3 (Recap)

Bengals 30, Browns 16 (Recap)

Patriots 35, Dolphins 17 (Recap)

Falcons 34, Buccaneers 20 (Recap)

Titans 20, Colts 16 (Recap)

Seahawks 24, 49ers 13 (Recap)

Raiders 21, Broncos 14 (Recap)

Cardinals 27, Jaguars 24 (Recap)

Rams 26, Saints 20 (Recap)

Packers at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Old man magic

After some back-and-forth strikes down the stretch, the Cardinals managed to upset the Jaguars on the strength of a 57-yard field goal from their 42-year-old kicker, Phil Dawson. The game-winning kick was the longest of Dawson's 19-year career and was a great finishing touch for the illustrious Blaine Gabbert Revenge Game.

Dagger!

Up by a touchdown and looking for a third-down conversion to essentially ice the game, Derek Carr found Cordarrelle Patterson for this massive gain that plunged a dagger into the heart of Denver. That's a big-time play at a big-time moment.

Jimmy G gets his first TD

A late injury to C.J. Beathard allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to see his first game action since being traded to the 49ers, and he took advantage. On the final play of the game, Garoppolo tossed his first touchdown in a 49ers uniform. The touchdown was basically meaningless on the scoreboard, but it was a glimmer of hope for the Niners' fans looking forward to the future.

Blaine Gabbert's revenge

Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert is trying to cook up a little revenge win against his old team in the Jaguars on Sunday. It hasn't been a flawless performance from the 28-year-old, as he helped the Jacksonville get back in the game with this turnover in the fourth quarter ...

... but Gabbert has also managed to make some big plays as he tries to lead the Cards to an upset win over the Jags. This huge strike to Jaron Brown helped the cause:

Raiders finally get an INT

It took more than half the season but the Raiders finally have their first interception! It was actually (somewhat) worth the wait, as NaVorro Bowman ended up making a one-handed snag on his back after a couple of deflections. Wild stuff.

Kamara says goodbye

Sunday's Saints-Rams game is expected to be one of the better matchups on the weekend slate and it had some big strikes early. None were bigger than Alvin Kamara's 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

We already know Kamara has wheels, but did you know he has ups too?

More like Bobby Snagner

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner came up with an improbable interception against the 49ers when he straight-up ripped it out of the hands of the San Francisco receiver. The touchdown didn't stand, but it was still a great play by Wagner.

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib go at it again

Remember when Aqib Talib snatched Michael Crabtree's chain last year, sparking a little personal rivalry between the two of them? Well, they mixed it up again on Sunday in Oakland and Talib once again snatched that man's necklace. This time, it sparked a big ol' fight that ended with both of them (plus Raiders guard Gabe Jackson) ejected.

O-O-P-S, OOPS OOPS OOPS!

The Jets were looking to add some insurance to their two-point lead against the Panthers late on Sunday when things went awry. Josh McCown coughed up the football and Carolina's Luke Kuechly scooped & scored to give his team the lead.

The Jets still had a chance to climb back in the game but they continued to shoot themselves in the foot. A dumb roughing the passer call in the final few minutes allowed the Panthers to keep the football, run more time off the clock and get into field goal position to help ice the win.

Even when the Jets still had a chance to tie it up on a miracle, they really mailed it in.

Shout out to the Jets for really trying hard on the final play of the game pic.twitter.com/nfweWI3eNY — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 26, 2017

Jets are apparently all-in on Tanksgiving.

Sweet, sweet toe drag

A.J. Green showed off both his hands and feet with this great catch.

Robby Anderson continues to light it up

New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson has burst onto the scene recently and he's putting together a solid day at the office again this weekend. Anderson made it five straight games with a touchdown catch thanks to this outstanding grab against the Panthers. it could be the best of the weekend.

Josh McCown and Anderson connected once again on a long touchdown in the third quarter. It's becoming so easy for the wide receiver that he's taking naps in the end zone.

Slingin' Sanu!

The most unexpected play summary of the day is officially "Mohamed Sanu throws 51-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones." The Falcons wide receivers connected on an outstanding play in the second quarter of their game against Tampa. It got off to a shaky start with a bobble off the snap, but the throw from Sanu was pretty damn impressive. It seems like he might be a better QB than half the starters in the league right now.

Mohamed Sanu's Career Passing: 6/6, 228 Yards, 3 TD, 0 INT pic.twitter.com/s0KuOsBUdE — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2017

Jones quickly went on to add another TD to his stat sheet, victimizing a poor Bucs defender in the process.

Marcus Mariota dropping dimes

And into quadruple coverage no less!

Patriots demoralize Dolphins early

It's an AFC East divisional matchup with the Dolphins visiting New England this weekend, and the game didn't get off to the best start for Miami. After what looked to be a three-and-out for the Pats on their first drive, Bill Belichick called for a fake punt from his own 26-yard line. It worked out quite well.

The ball-carrier, Nate Ebner, injured his knee on the play, but the Pats picked up the first down and then went an additional 60 yards on four plays for a touchdown. Belichick's aggressive (and, frankly, cocky) trickery was bold, but it worked in his favor and created a pretty demoralizing swing for the Dolphins right out of the gate.