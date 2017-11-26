NFL games today, Week 12 scores, updates, schedule: Robby Anderson with the catch of the weekend?

NFL Week 12 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Sunday

Bils at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Saints at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Packers at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Robby Anderson continues to light it up

New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson has burst onto the scene recently and he's putting together a solid day at the office again this weekend. Anderson made it five straight games with a touchdown catch thanks to this outstanding grab against the Panthers. it could be the best of the weekend.

Josh McCown and Anderson connected once again on a long touchdown in the third quarter. It's becoming so easy for the wide receiver that he's taking naps in the end zone.

Slingin' Sanu!

The most unexpected play summary of the day is officially "Mohamed Sanu throws 51-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones." The Falcons wide receivers connected on an outstanding play in the second quarter of their game against Tampa. It got off to a shaky start with a bobble off the snap, but the throw from Sanu was pretty damn impressive. It seems like he might be a better QB than half the starters in the league right now.

Mohamed Sanu's Career Passing: 6/6, 228 Yards, 3 TD, 0 INT pic.twitter.com/s0KuOsBUdE — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2017

Jones quickly went on to add another TD to his stat sheet, victimizing a poor Bucs defender in the process.

Marcus Mariota dropping dimes

And into quadruple coverage no less!

Patriots demoralize Dolphins early

It's an AFC East divisional matchup with the Dolphins visiting New England this weekend, and the game didn't get off to the best start for Miami. After what looked to be a three-and-out for the Pats on their first drive, Bill Belichick called for a fake punt from his own 26-yard line. It worked out quite well.

The ball-carrier, Nate Ebner, injured his knee on the play, but the Pats picked up the first down and then went an additional 60 yards on four plays for a touchdown. Belichick's aggressive (and, frankly, cocky) trickery was bold, but it worked in his favor and created a pretty demoralizing swing for the Dolphins right out of the gate.