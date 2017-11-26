NFL games today, Week 12 scores, updates, schedule: Mohamed Sanu throws great TD pass to Julio Jones
All of the best highlights from Week 12 are right here
NFL Week 12 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. But first the schedule.
Schedule
Sunday
Bils at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Saints at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Packers at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Slingin' Sanu!
The most unexpected play summary of the day is officially "Mohamed Sanu throws 51-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones." The Falcons wide receivers connected on an outstanding play in the second quarter of their game against Tampa. It got off to a shaky start with a bobble off the snap, but the throw from Sanu was pretty damn impressive. It seems like he might be a better QB than half the starters in the league right now.
Marcus Mariota dropping dimes
And into quadruple coverage no less!
Patriots demoralize Dolphins early
It's an AFC East divisional matchup with the Dolphins visiting New England this weekend, and the game didn't get off to the best start for Miami. After what looked to be a three-and-out for the Pats on their first drive, Bill Belichick called for a fake punt from his own 26-yard line. It worked out quite well.
The ball-carrier, Nate Ebner, injured his knee on the play, but the Pats picked up the first down and then went an additional 60 yards on four plays for a touchdown. Belichick's aggressive (and, frankly, cocky) trickery was bold, but it worked in his favor and created a pretty demoralizing swing for the Dolphins right out of the gate.
-
Patriots stun Dolphins with fake punk
The Patriots converted on 4th-and-9 to continue their opening drive, but Nate Ebner got hurt...
-
Cowboys cut Darren McFadden
The Cowboys feel they are better off without McFadden, who got lost in the running back sh...
-
Packers vs. Steelers odds, picks for SNF
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and made a strong play for 'Sunday Night...
-
Giants' Jenkins may have ankle surgery
Jenkins has been dealing with an ankle injury over the last two months and could be shut d...
-
NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 live blog
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12 is right here
-
Gruden talking to Volunteers about job
According to sources, the Vols are dangling a $10M annual contract to get Gruden to leave the...
Add a Comment