NFL games today, Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Akiem Hicks gets a glorious Big Man Touchdown
All of the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
NFL Week 13 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
Schedule, scores
Thursday
Sunday
- Broncos at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rams at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Ravens at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Jets at Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chiefs at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- 49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Vikings at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chargers at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Redskins at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!
The Bears put defensive end Akiem Hicks in the backfield and handed the ball off to him to let him punch it into the end zone. He made magic happen for a glorious Big Man Touchdown. The Fridge would be proud.
Balls on the brain
Allen Robinson used a defender's helmet to make this ridiculous catch in the first half of the Bears' contest against the Giants.
Fake punt!
The Ravens got tricky with the fake punt call and Sam Koch got to show off his arm rather than his leg. Look at this toss! What a beauty.
Lamar on the loose
Lamar Jackson is starting again for the Ravens this week and he's running on the Falcons. This red zone scamper was impressive and picked up six points for Baltimore.
A giant start
Well, the New York Football Giants are certainly off to a quick start to Sunday's contest against the Bears, picking off Chase Daniel on the second play from scrimmage and returning it for a pick-six. Alec Ogletree was the guy who came up with the ball and the score.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 SNF DFS for DraftKings, FanDuel
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Expert picks for every Week 13 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 13 in the NFL will go right here
-
NFL investigating Hunt for June incident
Kareem Hunt is apparently being investigated by the NFL for another incident that took place...
-
Patriots vs. Vikings odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is dialed in to the pulse of Mike Zimmer's Vikings
-
Hunt lied to Chiefs, didn't talk to NFL
The former Chiefs running back apologized and said he never talked to the NFL and lied to the...
-
Best Bets: Patriots take care of Vikings
Prisco is 1-0 after taking the Cowboys on Thursday and has five more winners for Week 13