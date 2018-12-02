NFL games today, Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Akiem Hicks gets a glorious Big Man Touchdown

NFL Week 13 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Cowboys 13, Saints 10 (Recap)

Sunday

Broncos at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bears at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rams at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Ravens at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jets at Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Vikings at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chargers at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Redskins at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!

The Bears put defensive end Akiem Hicks in the backfield and handed the ball off to him to let him punch it into the end zone. He made magic happen for a glorious Big Man Touchdown. The Fridge would be proud.

Balls on the brain

Allen Robinson used a defender's helmet to make this ridiculous catch in the first half of the Bears' contest against the Giants.

Fake punt!

The Ravens got tricky with the fake punt call and Sam Koch got to show off his arm rather than his leg. Look at this toss! What a beauty.

Lamar on the loose

Lamar Jackson is starting again for the Ravens this week and he's running on the Falcons. This red zone scamper was impressive and picked up six points for Baltimore.

A giant start

Well, the New York Football Giants are certainly off to a quick start to Sunday's contest against the Bears, picking off Chase Daniel on the second play from scrimmage and returning it for a pick-six. Alec Ogletree was the guy who came up with the ball and the score.