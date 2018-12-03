NFL games today, Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Marcus Mariota leads late comeback over Jets

NFL Week 13 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Cowboys 13, Saints 10 (Recap)

Sunday

Broncos 24, Bengals 10 (Recap)

Giants 30, Bears 27 OT (Recap)

Buccaneers 24, Panthers 17 (Recap)

Texans 29, Browns 13 (Recap)

Rams 30, Lions 16 (Recap)

Dolphins 21, Bills 17 (Recap)

Jaguars 6, Colts 0 (Recap)

Ravens 26, Falcons 16 (Recap)

Cardinals 20, Packers 17 (Recap)

Titans, 26 Jets 22 (Recap)

Chiefs 40, Raiders 33 (Recap)

Seahawks 43, 49ers 16 (Recap)

Patriots 24, Vikings 10 (Recap)

Chargers at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Redskins at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariota leads comeback against Jets

The Titans climbed over the Jets late in the fourth quarter thanks to this touchdown connection between Marcus Mariota and Corey Davis. The huge third down conversion gave Tennessee their first lead of the day.

Pettis goes long

Things aren't going super well for the 49ers today but Dante Pettis just went for a 75-yard touchdown, so they've got that going for them at least.

Dante Pettis just went 75 yards in Seattle 👀👀



📺: FOX #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/Jc1r9YrZuy — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2018

Mahomes magic

Get a load of these back-to-back throws by Patrick Mahomes. On the run and into a ridiculously small space. The kid certainly knows how to make jaws drop.

Russ working on that TD percentage

Russell Wilson had a pretty weird first half against the 49ers. He had just four completions, but three of them went for touchdowns. That's a 75-percent TD conversion rate. Not bad, folks!

TB1K

Tom Brady is officially a 1,000-yard rusher. Sure, it only took him 19 years, 265 games and 578 career rushing attempts, but he got there on Sunday vs. the Vikings.

TOM BRADY: 1,000 YARD RUSHER pic.twitter.com/cbqJgI7O0J — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 2, 2018

Late-game dramatics for Chicago

The end of regulation of Bears-Giants was insane. Down by 10 with under two minutes to play, Chicago kicked a field goal and then promptly recovered the onside kick to keep its hopes alive.

Then, the Bears needed to convert on fourth down to keep the potential game-tying drive alive, and they did so in spectacular fashion.

Then, on the final play of regulation, Matt Nagy made a gutsy decision and elected to call for the Philly Chicago Special. Tarik Cohen threw the game-tying TD as time expired to force overtime.

What a catch

Larry Fitzgerald out here making plays. Not bad for an old man, huh?

ANOTHER BIG MAN TD

First Akiem Hicks, now Taylor Decker. What a blessed day to be a big man!

.@__taylordecker plays offensive tackle for the @lions...



But he just caught a TD pass from Matthew Stafford.



🚨 BIG MAN TD! 🚨



📺: FOX #OnePride pic.twitter.com/3343tFUiok — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2018

Oh no...

Antonio Callaway? More like Antonio Giveaway! (Nailed it.)

SAQUON!

He's a freak of nature.

OBJ does it with the arm ... again

Odell Beckham is having a big day in the passing game ... on both sides. Not only has OBJ caught a touchdown, he's also thrown for one! The Giants receiver heaved a 49-yard bomb to a wide-open Sterling Shepard for the touchdown. That's Beckham's second throwing touchdown of the year, both going for more than 40 yards. Eli Manning? He has zero TDs of more than 40 yards. Yikes.

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!

The Bears put defensive end Akiem Hicks in the backfield and handed the ball off to him to let him punch it into the end zone. He made magic happen for a glorious Big Man Touchdown. The Fridge would be proud.

Balls on the brain

Allen Robinson used a defender's helmet to make this ridiculous catch in the first half of the Bears' contest against the Giants.

Fake punt!

The Ravens got tricky with the fake punt call and Sam Koch got to show off his arm rather than his leg. Look at this toss! What a beauty.

Lamar on the loose

Lamar Jackson is starting again for the Ravens this week and he's running on the Falcons. This red zone scamper was impressive and picked up six points for Baltimore.

A giant start

Well, the New York Football Giants are certainly off to a quick start to Sunday's contest against the Bears, picking off Chase Daniel on the second play from scrimmage and returning it for a pick-six. Alec Ogletree was the guy who came up with the ball and the score.