NFL games today, Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Odell Beckham Jr. throws another long TD pass

All of the best highlights from Week 13 are right here

NFL Week 13 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. 

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Sunday 

Monday

ANOTHER BIG MAN TD

First Akiem Hicks, now Taylor Decker. What a blessed day to be a big man!

Oh no...

Antonio Callaway? More like Antonio Giveaway! (Nailed it.)

SAQUON!

He's a freak of nature.

OBJ does it with the arm ... again

Odell Beckham is having a big day in the passing game ... on both sides. Not only has OBJ caught a touchdown, he's also thrown for one! The Giants receiver heaved a 49-yard bomb to a wide-open Sterling Shepard for the touchdown. That's Beckham's second throwing touchdown of the year, both going for more than 40 yards. Eli Manning? He has zero TDs of more than 40 yards. Yikes.

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!

The Bears put defensive end Akiem Hicks in the backfield and handed the ball off to him to let him punch it into the end zone. He made magic happen for a glorious Big Man Touchdown. The Fridge would be proud.

Balls on the brain

Allen Robinson used a defender's helmet to make this ridiculous catch in the first half of the Bears' contest against the Giants. 

Fake punt!

The Ravens got tricky with the fake punt call and Sam Koch got to show off his arm rather than his leg. Look at this toss! What a beauty.

Lamar on the loose

Lamar Jackson is starting again for the Ravens this week and he's running on the Falcons. This red zone scamper was impressive and picked up six points for Baltimore.

A giant start

Well, the New York Football Giants are certainly off to a quick start to Sunday's contest against the Bears, picking off Chase Daniel on the second play from scrimmage and returning it for a pick-six. Alec Ogletree was the guy who came up with the ball and the score. 

