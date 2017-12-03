NFL games today, Week 13 scores, updates, schedule: Josh Gordon is officially back

NFL Week 13 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Patriots 23, Bills 3 (Recap)

Jets 38, Chiefs 31 (Recap)

Jaguars 30, Colts 10 (Recap)

Titans 24, Texas 13 (Recap)

49ers 15, Bears, 14 (Recap)

Vikings 14, Falcons 9 (Recap)

Dolphins 35, Broncos 9 (Recap)

Ravens 44, Lions 20 (Recap)

Packers 26, Buccaneers 20 (Recap)

Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Eagles at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)

Mark Ingram

The Saints and Panthers are going head-to-head in one of the most anticipated games of the week. Mark Ingram has had one heck of a season for New Orleans and he is doing some damage again this Sunday. The halfback went 72 yards on this great run...

...and then capped it off by pounding it for six.

Allow Josh Gordon to reintroduce himself

Remember Browns receiver Josh Gordon? At long last, he's back in the lineup for Cleveland and he's wasting no time in making big plays.

Beast Mode on the loose

The Raiders can slide into first place in the division with a win today, and Marshawn Lynch is doing his best to help the cause.

Henry Hustle

All the Titans needed to seal their victory against the Texans was a first down, but Derrick Henry took the liberty of ripping off a 75-yard touchdown run on third down just for good measure. That likely inflicted some serious gambling & fantasy damage in the process.

Chiefs lose despite big showing from Smith

Alex Smith's big day couldn't halt the Chiefs' skid. The quarterback tossed for 366 yards and four touchdowns (and ran for 70 more yards on the ground) but the Jets came away with a 38-31 win, further damaging Kansas City's playoff hopes. After starting the season 5-0, the Chiefs now sit at 6-6. Yikes.

At least they have highlights like this?

Ups and downs for Gronk's homecoming

Rob Gronkowski is back in his hometown of Buffalo and he's putting on a show against the Bills. The quickest way to ruin a defender's day is to force him to cover Gronk one-on-one. Poor Tre'Davious White did all he could here.

But White managed to pick off Brady late in the game and Gronk, who appeared to be held on the play, was not pleased there was no flag thrown. Then this happened ...

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Somehow, the Patriots tight end wasn't ejected for that loss of composure. On top of that, the Bills ended up losing yardage after all the penalties were sorted out.

WHEELS!

If you predicted a 70-yard rush from Alex Smith today, you may now collect your winnings.

Oh my.

There he goes!



70-yard Alex Smith runs are the best. 🏃💨 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ammWse4DF3 — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2017

And Smith is still doing it with the arm as well.

You're going the wron-- never mind!

Bears rookie Tarik Cohen had a 61-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter against the 49ers, and it was one of those classic plays that likely had Chicago fans yelling "No! No! No!" immediately followed by "Yes! Yes! Yes!" at their television screens.

What a grab

Marqise Lee managed to make this sweet one-handed grab in traffic and hold on despite taking a big hit. Certainly one of the better catches you'll see this weekend.

Chiefs offense humming against Jets

Kansas City's offense had just one touchdown over the previous few weeks, leading to debate over whether Alex Smith should be benched in favor of rookie Patrick Mahomes. Smith is doing his best to quiet those rumblings during Sunday's contest against the Jets, finding Travis Kelce for two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the game.

Less then 5 minutes into this game...@TKelce just caught his 2nd TD of the day! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AxQ0Q4QTZk — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2017

Bend, don't break

The Patriots' defense didn't have the pleasure of going up against Nathan Peterman in Buffalo, but Tyrod Taylor did his best to make up for it on the Bills' opening drive.

DEEP in Patriots territory... Tyrod Taylor's pass is PICKED off. #NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/ooU5SO1feL — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2017

Fake punt!

The Jags are right in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt so they've got to capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way down the home stretch. Early during Sunday's contest against the Colts, Jacksonville saw an opportunity to catch Indy on their heels and they took advantage with a sweet fake punt pass.