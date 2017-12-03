NFL games today, Week 13 scores, updates, schedule: Tarik Cohen pulls off awesome punt return TD
All of the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
NFL Week 13 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.
Schedule
Sunday
Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Vikings at Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Lions at Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Eagles at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)
WHEELS!
If you predicted a 70-yard rush from Alex Smith today, you may now collect your winnings.
You're going the wron-- never mind!
Bears rookie Tarik Cohen had a 61-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter against the 49ers, and it was one of those classic plays that likely had Chicago fans yelling "no! no! no!" immediately followed by "yes! yes! yes!" at their television screens.
What a grab
Marqise Lee managed to make this sweet one-handed grab in traffic and hold on despite taking a big hit. Certainly one of the better catches you'll see this weekend.
Chiefs offense humming against Jets
Kansas City's offense had just one touchdown over the previous few weeks, leading to debate over whether Alex Smith should be benched in favor of rookie Patrick Mahomes. Smith is doing his best to quiet those rumblings during Sunday's contest against the Jets, finding Travis Kelce for two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the game.
Bend, don't break
The Patriots' defense didn't have the pleasure of going up against Nathan Peterman in Buffalo, but Tyrod Taylor did his best to make up for it on the Bills' opening drive.
Fake punt!
The Jags are right in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt so they've got to capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way down the home stretch. Early during Sunday's contest against the Colts, Jacksonville saw an opportunity to catch Indy on their heels and they took advantage with a sweet fake punt pass.
Thomas burns Broncos with TD celebration
Thomas pretended to ride a Bronco
McKinnon hits the Dirty Bird in Atlanta
McKinnon was born and raised in the Atlanta area and put on a show for the hometown fans
Ex-Giants players could wear Eli jerseys
There appears to be an alumni mutiny afoot with the Giants
Revis whiffs on Forte tackle
Revis is playing for the first time in 11 months ... and it looks like it
Jaguars stun Colts with early fake punt
Who says the Jaguars can't throw the ball?
Tom Brady has a secret he wants to share
Brady just added some suspense to the conclusion of the season
