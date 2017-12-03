NFL games today, Week 13 scores, updates, schedule: Tarik Cohen pulls off awesome punt return TD

NFL Week 13 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Vikings at Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Lions at Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Eagles at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)

WHEELS!

If you predicted a 70-yard rush from Alex Smith today, you may now collect your winnings.

Oh my.

There he goes!



70-yard Alex Smith runs are the best. 🏃💨 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ammWse4DF3 — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2017





You're going the wron-- never mind!

Bears rookie Tarik Cohen had a 61-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter against the 49ers, and it was one of those classic plays that likely had Chicago fans yelling "no! no! no!" immediately followed by "yes! yes! yes!" at their television screens.

What a grab

Marqise Lee managed to make this sweet one-handed grab in traffic and hold on despite taking a big hit. Certainly one of the better catches you'll see this weekend.

Chiefs offense humming against Jets

Kansas City's offense had just one touchdown over the previous few weeks, leading to debate over whether Alex Smith should be benched in favor of rookie Patrick Mahomes. Smith is doing his best to quiet those rumblings during Sunday's contest against the Jets, finding Travis Kelce for two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the game.

Less then 5 minutes into this game...@TKelce just caught his 2nd TD of the day! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AxQ0Q4QTZk — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2017

Bend, don't break

The Patriots' defense didn't have the pleasure of going up against Nathan Peterman in Buffalo, but Tyrod Taylor did his best to make up for it on the Bills' opening drive.

DEEP in Patriots territory... Tyrod Taylor's pass is PICKED off. #NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/ooU5SO1feL — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2017

Fake punt!

The Jags are right in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt so they've got to capitalize on every opportunity that comes their way down the home stretch. Early during Sunday's contest against the Colts, Jacksonville saw an opportunity to catch Indy on their heels and they took advantage with a sweet fake punt pass.











































