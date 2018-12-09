NFL games today, Week 14 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: JuJu Smith-Schuster scores on great catch
All of the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
NFL Week 14 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
Schedule, scores
Thursday
Sunday
- Colts 24, Texans 21 (Recap)
- Browns 26, Panthers 20 (Recap)
- Dolphins 34, Patriots 33 (Recap)
- Giants 40, Redskins 16 (Recap)
- Jets 27, Bills 23 (Recap)
- Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 OT (Recap)
- Saints 28, Buccaneers 14 (Recap)
- Packers 34, Falcons 20 (Recap)
- Broncos at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Bengals at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Steelers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Rams at Bears, 8:20 p.m. (GameTracker)
Monday
What a catch by JuJu
This was way harder than it needed to be, but credit to JuJu Smith-Schuster for managing to salvage the touchdown with a great display of concentration and footwork.
From the parking lot!
It's not very often we feature field goals here, but it's not very often you get to see a boot from 62 yards out either. Nice boot, Brett Maher!
Cooper connection still strong
Amari Cooper is proving to be a valuable add to the Cowboys' offense and he's off to a good start on Sunday against the Eagles. Cooper made a great grab to haul in this deep ball from Dak Prescott in the first half.
MADNESS IN MIAMI!
The Dolphins just managed to beat the Patriots on an absolutely insane last-second miracle in the form of a 69-yard touchdown that needed several laterals before Kenyan Drake punched it in for the win. Just madness.
Yup, Mahomes is a freak
Just an absolutely ridiculous fourth-down throw on the run by Patrick Mahomes to keep the game alive for the Chiefs. Pretty much anytime this guy drops back to pass there's a chance you're going to wind up with your jaw on the floor.
For what it's worth, Kansas City also converted on another fourth down to punch it into the end zone for the game-tying score.
Sam Darnold goes full Houdini
What a play by Darnold not only to escape the rush but to also deliver a great throw to find Robby Anderson in the end zone. That's a big-time play on third down to find the equalizer.
Welcome back, Randall Cobb!
It's probably safe to say that Aaron Rodgers is very glad to have Randall Cobb back in the lineup. This is a beautiful pitch and catch.
Saquon with an unreal display of hands
He's already done plenty of damage with the legs, but Saquon is getting it done with the hands today too. Get a load of this impressive grab.
Patrick Mahomes with some sorcery
The Chiefs quarterback is working with plenty of tricks up his sleeve today. Have a look at this nifty sidearm work:
But the real wizardry comes on this incredible no-look throw that hit a receiver perfectly in stride. Pure magic.
Saquon gets gone
Saquon Barkley just ripped off a 78-yard touchdown in which he went completely untouched.
Baker is cooking
My goodness, what a dang throw by Baker Mayfield. The catch by Jarvis Landry isn't so bad either.
Brandon Bolden revenge game!
Former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden delivered a haymaker to New England on Sunday, ripping off a 54-yard touchdown run to give the Dolphins a brief lead.
He added a second touchdown run later in the half.
Brady alone at the top
Tom Brady picked up his 580th career throwing touchdown (regular season and playoffs), which sets a new record for the most in NFL history -- somewhat of a weird stat considering postseason numbers don't officially count towards career totals. Brady passes Peyton Manning's 579 to take the top spot.
He added his 581st just minutes later, and it came on an absolutely beautiful seed to Cordarrelle Patterson. The man is not looking his age today.
No. 582 from Brady went to Rob Gronkowski, who picked up his first red-zone touchdown of the year.
Julio gets six
Remember when Julio Jones didn't score touchdowns? Seems like a while ago now, doesn't it? The Falcons receiver picked up a TD in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay.
Baker letting it fly
Oh boy, Baker Mayfield isn't wasting any time. The Browns' rookie QB unleashed this massive bomb to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter to get Cleveland in the red zone.
