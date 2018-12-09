NFL games today, Week 14 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Drake, Dolphins beat Patriots on last-play miracle

NFL Week 14 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Titans 30, Jaguars 9 (Recap)

Sunday

Colts 24, Texans 21 (Recap)

Browns 26, Panthers 20 (Recap)

Dolphins 34, Patriots 33 (Recap)

Giants 40, Redskins 16 (Recap)

Jets 27, Bills 23 (Recap)

Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 OT (Recap)

Saints 28, Buccaneers 14 (Recap)

Packers 34, Falcons 20 (Recap)

Broncos at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Bengals at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)

Steelers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)

Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)

Rams at Bears, 8:20 p.m. (GameTracker)

Monday

Vikings at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

MADNESS IN MIAMI!

The Dolphins just managed to beat the Patriots on an absolutely insane last-second miracle in the form of a 69-yard touchdown that needed several laterals before Kenyan Drake punched it in for the win. Just madness.

Yup, Mahomes is a freak

Just an absolutely ridiculous fourth-down throw on the run by Patrick Mahomes to keep the game alive for the Chiefs. Pretty much anytime this guy drops back to pass there's a chance you're going to wind up with your jaw on the floor.

For what it's worth, Kansas City also converted on another fourth down to punch it into the end zone for the game-tying score.

Sam Darnold goes full Houdini

What a play by Darnold not only to escape the rush but to also deliver a great throw to find Robby Anderson in the end zone. That's a big-time play on third down to find the equalizer.

Welcome back, Randall Cobb!

It's probably safe to say that Aaron Rodgers is very glad to have Randall Cobb back in the lineup. This is a beautiful pitch and catch.

Saquon with an unreal display of hands

He's already done plenty of damage with the legs, but Saquon is getting it done with the hands today too. Get a load of this impressive grab.

Patrick Mahomes with some sorcery

The Chiefs quarterback is working with plenty of tricks up his sleeve today. Have a look at this nifty sidearm work:

But the real wizardry comes on this incredible no-look throw that hit a receiver perfectly in stride. Pure magic.

No look pass for Patrick Mahomespic.twitter.com/onjAv9cnBs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018

Saquon gets gone

Saquon Barkley just ripped off a 78-yard touchdown in which he went completely untouched.

Baker is cooking

My goodness, what a dang throw by Baker Mayfield. The catch by Jarvis Landry isn't so bad either.

Brandon Bolden revenge game!

Former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden delivered a haymaker to New England on Sunday, ripping off a 54-yard touchdown run to give the Dolphins a brief lead.

He added a second touchdown run later in the half.

Brady alone at the top

Tom Brady picked up his 580th career throwing touchdown (regular season and playoffs), which sets a new record for the most in NFL history -- somewhat of a weird stat considering postseason numbers don't officially count towards career totals. Brady passes Peyton Manning's 579 to take the top spot.

Legend. 🐐



TB12 just threw his 580th career TD. More TD passes than ANYONE in NFL history (including playoffs).



📺: CBS #GoPats pic.twitter.com/EpYjzQ1bZd — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018

He added his 581st just minutes later, and it came on an absolutely beautiful seed to Cordarrelle Patterson. The man is not looking his age today.

No. 582 from Brady went to Rob Gronkowski, who picked up his first red-zone touchdown of the year.

Send as many defenders as you want.

It's not going to matter...



GRONKKKKK!



📺: CBS #GoPats pic.twitter.com/HtrDHkiFGu — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2018

Julio gets six

Remember when Julio Jones didn't score touchdowns? Seems like a while ago now, doesn't it? The Falcons receiver picked up a TD in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay.

Baker letting it fly

Oh boy, Baker Mayfield isn't wasting any time. The Browns' rookie QB unleashed this massive bomb to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter to get Cleveland in the red zone.