NFL games today, Week 14 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes has incredible no-look throw
All of the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
NFL Week 14 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
Schedule, scores
Thursday
Sunday
- Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Panthers at Browns, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Patriots at Dolphins 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Ravens at Chiefs, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Falcons at Packers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Broncos at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Bengals at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Steelers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Rams at Bears, 8:20 p.m. (GameTracker)
Monday
Saquon with an unreal display of hands
He's already done plenty of damage with the legs, but Saquon is getting it done with the hands today too. Get a load of this impressive grab.
Patrick Mahomes with some sorcery
The Chiefs quarterback is working with plenty of tricks up his sleeve today. Have a look at this nifty sidearm work:
But the real wizardry comes on this incredible no-look throw that hit a receiver perfectly in stride. Pure magic.
Saquon gets gone
Saquon Barkley just ripped off a 78-yard touchdown in which he went completely untouched.
Baker is cooking
My goodness, what a dang throw by Baker Mayfield. The catch by Jarvis Landry isn't so bad either.
Brandon Bolden revenge game!
Former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden delivered a haymaker to New England on Sunday, ripping off a 54-yard touchdown run to give the Dolphins a brief lead.
He added a second touchdown run later in the half.
Brady alone at the top
Tom Brady picked up his 580th career throwing touchdown (regular season and playoffs), which sets a new record for the most in NFL history -- somewhat of a weird stat considering postseason numbers don't officially count towards career totals. Brady passes Peyton Manning's 579 to take the top spot.
He added his 581st just minutes later, and it came on an absolutely beautiful seed to Cordarrelle Patterson. The man is not looking his age today.
No. 582 from Brady went to Rob Gronkowski, who picked up his first red-zone touchdown of the year.
Julio gets six
Remember when Julio Jones didn't score touchdowns? Seems like a while ago now, doesn't it? The Falcons receiver picked up a TD in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay.
Baker letting it fly
Oh boy, Baker Mayfield isn't wasting any time. The Browns' rookie QB unleashed this massive bomb to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter to get Cleveland in the red zone.
