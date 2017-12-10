NFL games today, Week 14 scores, updates, schedule: Blake Bortles and Keelan Cole connect for 75-yard TD

NFL Week 14 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Bears 33, Bengals 7 (Recap)

Cowboys 30, Giants 10 (Recap)

Lions 24, Buccaneers 21 (Recap)

Packers 27, Browns 21 in OT (Recap)

Bills 13, Colts 7 in OT (Recap)

Panthers 31, Vikings 24 (Recap)

Chiefs 26, Raiders 15 (Recap)

49ers 26, Texans 16 (Recap)

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Titans at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Redskins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)

Speaking of 75-yard touchdowns...

The Jaguars and Seahawks are trading strikes and the biggest came when Blake Bortles found Keelan Cole for a major 75-yard connection. That touchdown put the Jaguars back ahead as they play one of the biggest games in their franchise's recent memory.

Deep Rivers

This is a very quick way to pick up 75 yards on the box score.

Browns gonna Browns

Cleveland looked like they might end up with their first win of the year on Sunday, but the Packers scored 20 unanswered points and ultimately won in overtime to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was Davante Adams who got the game-winning score for Green Bay, and he just couldn't wait to get to the locker room.

Cam Newton breaking ankles and hearts

The Panthers were able to dethrone the Vikings on Sunday but it wasn't easy. Carolina let Minnesota climb back into the game late, and a fourth-quarter interception from Cam Newton led to the game-tying field goal. But redemption wasn't far behind for Newton, who ripped off a huge run to set up Carolina's go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) touchdown, which was scored by Jonathan Stewart.

That little juke was something else.

Dramatics in Buffalo

The Colts were on the verge of being shut out in snowy Buffalo, but Jacoby Brissett found Jack Doyle for six with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

However, the elements made the potential game-tying extra point anything but a sure thing. Luckily for Indianapolis, they have Adam Vinatieri, who is quite familiar with making big kicks in the snow. This is the best PAT highlight you'll see this season.

Maybe the wildest XP of all time pic.twitter.com/Oi1vv0UrER — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2017

But ultimately it was the Bills who came out on top in overtime. Shady found the end zone to wrap it up with a little under two minutes left remaining on the clock.

Yates dropping dimes

Texans quarterback Tom Savage had to exit Sunday's game after suffering a concussion, so it was T.J. Yates filling in under center. The backup has two touchdown passes already, with one of them coming on this beautiful toss to DeAndre Hopkins. The receiver made a great grab and had the awareness to stay inbounds for six.

How?!

This is a CONFIDENT play from Cam Newton to make the most of a precarious situation.

Beast Mode engage

Marshawn Lynch hopped into a time machine on Sunday and brought back vintage Beast Mode with this great run against the Chiefs. Ron Parker is gonna need to bring more than that when trying to bring down a guy who runs as hard as Lynch.

Dez Bryant with a grown man touchdown

It's been a relatively quiet year for Dez Bryant in Dallas but the Cowboys wide receiver put a 50-yard touchdown on his stat sheet in the first half -- his longest of the year.

Snow patrol

Offense has been hard to come by with the extreme elements in Buffalo, but the Bills finally got on the board at the end of the first half. Shady McCoy got the drive going with a big run, but it was Kelvin Benjamin who got in the end zone with a touchdown grab that got the fans going.

Hands and feet on point

What a grab by Albert Wilson. Great concentration to not only make the grab but also get the feet in.

Juuuuuust a bit outside

It is extremely snowy in Buffalo today and poor Adam Vinatieri never stood a chance on this kick.

Field Goal try by Adam Vinatieri pic.twitter.com/KeTlycx2cj — America’s Top Sportsbook (@betmybookie) December 10, 2017

Josh Gordon back on the board

Browns receiver Josh Gordon re-emerged last week and had an impressive performance in his season debut. He's followed that up by getting on the board early as Cleveland hosts the Packers. Not only did he reel in a catch for a big gain on the first play of the game, but he also caught his first touchdown of the year.

Goodbye, Jonathan

The Panthers are matched up against the Vikings' impressive defense today but they struck early thanks to this huge run from Jonathan Stewart. The Carolina running back went untouched as he took it 60 yards to the house in the first quarter.







