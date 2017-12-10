NFL games today, Week 14 scores, updates, schedule: Dez Bryant rips off 50-yard TD

NFL Week 14 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Bears at Bengals, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Lions at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Packers at Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Colts at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Vikings at Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Texans, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Titans at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Redskins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)

Beast Mode engage

Marshawn Lynch hopped into a time machine on Sunday and brought back vintage Beast Mode with this great run against the Chiefs. Ron Parker is gonna need to bring more than that when trying to bring down a guy who runs as hard as Lynch.

Dez Bryant with a grown man touchdown

It's been a relatively quiet year for Dez Bryant in Dallas but the Cowboys wide receiver put a 50-yard touchdown on his stat sheet in the first half -- his longest of the year.

Snow patrol

Offense been hard to come by with the extreme elements in Buffalo, but the Bills finally got on the board at the end of the first half. Shady McCoy got the drive going with a big run, but it was Kelvin Benjamin who got in the end zone with a touchdown grab that got the fans going.

Hands and feet on point

What a grab by Albert Wilson. Great concentration to not only make the grab but also get the feet in.

Juuuuuust a bit outside

It is extremely snowy in Buffalo today and poor Adam Vinatieri never stood a chance on this kick.

Field Goal try by Adam Vinatieri pic.twitter.com/KeTlycx2cj — America’s Top Sportsbook (@betmybookie) December 10, 2017

Josh Gordon back on the board

Browns receiver Josh Gordon re-emerged last week and had an impressive performance in his season debut. He's followed that up by getting on the board early as Cleveland hosts the Packers. Not only did he reel in a catch for a big gain on the first play of the game, but he also caught his first touchdown of the year.

Goodbye, Jonathan

The Panthers are matched up against the Vikings' impressive defense today but they struck early thanks to this huge run from Jonathan Stewart. The Carolina running back went untouched as he took it 60 yards to the house in the first quarter.







