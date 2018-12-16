NFL games today, Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Dalvin Cook scores first rushing TD of season

NFL Week 15 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Chargers 29, Chiefs 28 (Recap)

Saturday

Texans 29, Jets 22 (Recap)

Browns 17, Broncos 16 (Recap)

Sunday

Dolphins at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Titans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Redskins at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Lions at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Patriots at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Saints at Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jameis making it happen

Jameis Winston not only did a great job to escape the pressure on this play, but he also unleashed a bomb to Mike Evans for the huge gain.

Dual threat



Josh Allen continues to get it done on the ground this year and he used his legs to get Buffalo their first touchdown of the day on Sunday.

Mack back sack

Khalil Mack is so bored that he's now making sacks backwards.

Cook gets cookin'

Dalvin Cook scored his first rushing touchdown of 2018 on Sunday, scampering into the end zone in the first quarter of the Vikings' game against the Dolphins.

Air Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott can go around you, he can go through you, or he can go over you. He chose the aerial route early in the first quarter.