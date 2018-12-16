NFL games today, Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patriots' special teams make incredible play on punt coverage

NFL Week 15 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Thursday

Chargers 29, Chiefs 28 (Recap)

Saturday

Texans 29, Jets 22 (Recap)

Browns 17, Broncos 16 (Recap)

Sunday

Vikings 41, Dolphins 17 (Recap)

Bengals 30, Raiders 16 (Recap)

Titans 17, Giants 0 (Recap)

Redskins 16, Jaguars 13 (Recap)

Colts 23, Cowboys 0 (Recap)

Ravens 20, Buccaneers 12 (Recap)

Bills 14, Lions 13 (Recap)

Falcons 40, Cardinals 14 (Recap)

Bears 24, Packers 17 (Recap)

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Patriots at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Saints at Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jumpin' James Washington

He's not the most well-known Steelers receiver -- or even the second-most well-known -- but James Washington may have made the best catch for Pittsburgh on Sunday. Look at the hands on display on this grab.

Special teams play of the year?

This kind of special teams play is what Bill Belichick dreams of at night. It's a truly majestic display.

Deep Ball Dougie

Doug Baldwin is out here making things happen for the Seahawks. Just look at this incredible effort.

Blown coverage

It's really, really hard to be as open as Chris Hogan was on this play. The Steelers literally forgot to cover the Patriots wideout, and it led to one of the easiest touchdowns you'll ever see.

RICHIE RETURNS!

The 49ers have their work cut out for them with a matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they got themselves off to a pretty good start with this huge kick return for a touchdown. The Richie James Jr. runback answered an early score from the Seahawks.

Dalvin Cook hits the circle button

Cook already picked up his first rushing TD of the season earlier today, but he's doubled down with this impressive run late in the game.

Washington wins at the buzzer



Another brutal blow to what has been a disastrous season in Jacksonville: The Jaguars just lost to a Redskins team led by Josh Johnson at quarterback. Not great for a team that was expected to be a playoff threat this year!

Josh Allen can do it with the arm, too

We've already seen the rookie QB showcase the legs, but here's an excellent display of his impressive arm strength. Makes it look too easy. That score would ultimately prove to be the game-winning TD for Buffalo.

Coleman can't be stopped

Atlanta has the league's worst rushing attack this year but Tevin Coleman is having himself a day on Sunday. He's already ripped off a couple of big runs, with this latest one going for 43 yards and a Falcons touchdown.

Here's the huge run he ripped off earlier:

BANG!

Dolphins rookie Kalen Ballage. 75 yards, untouched. Yikes!

Julio gets another

Another week, another touchdown for Julio Jones. Remember when he couldn't score? Seems like a long time ago!

Dede wants a TD

Dede Westbrook got some great blocking and turned on the jets to burn the Redskins for a 74-yard punt-return touchdown in the first half of the Jags' game. That's Westbrook's first return touchdown of his career.

Jameis making it happen

Jameis Winston not only did a great job to escape the pressure on this play, but he also unleashed a bomb to Mike Evans for the huge gain.

Dual threat



Josh Allen continues to get it done on the ground this year and he used his legs to get Buffalo its first touchdown of the day on Sunday.

Mack back sack

Khalil Mack is so bored that he's now making sacks backwards.

Cook gets cookin'

Dalvin Cook scored his first rushing touchdown of 2018 on Sunday, scampering into the end zone in the first quarter of the Vikings' game against the Dolphins.

Air Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott can go around you, he can go through you, or he can go over you. He chose the aerial route early in the first quarter.