NFL games today, Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tevin Coleman jumpstarts Falcons' run game
All of the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
NFL Week 15 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
Schedule, scores
Thursday
Saturday
Sunday
- Dolphins at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Titans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Redskins 16, Jaguars 13 (Recap)
- Colts 23, Cowboys 0 (Recap)
- Ravens 20, Buccaneers 12 (Recap)
- Lions at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Bears 24, Packers 17 (Recap)
- Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Patriots at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Eagles at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Saints at Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Josh Allen can do it with the arm, too
We've already seen the rookie QB showcase the legs, but here's an excellent display of his impressive arm strength. Makes it look too easy.
Coleman can't be stopped
Atlanta has the league's worst rushing attack this year but Tevin Coleman is having himself a day on Sunday. He's already ripped off a couple of big runs, with this latest one going for 43 yards and a Falcons touchdown.
Here's the huge run he ripped off earlier:
BANG!
Dolphins rookie Kalen Ballage. 75 yards, untouched. Yikes!
Julio gets another
Another week, another touchdown for Julio Jones. Remember when he couldn't score? Seems like a long time ago!
Dede wants a TD
Dede Westbrook got some great blocking and turned on the jets to burn the Redskins for a 74-yard punt-return touchdown in the first half of the Jags' game. That's Westbrook's first return touchdown of his career.
Jameis making it happen
Jameis Winston not only did a great job to escape the pressure on this play, but he also unleashed a bomb to Mike Evans for the huge gain.
Dual threat
Josh Allen continues to get it done on the ground this year and he used his legs to get Buffalo its first touchdown of the day on Sunday.
Mack back sack
Khalil Mack is so bored that he's now making sacks backwards.
Cook gets cookin'
Dalvin Cook scored his first rushing touchdown of 2018 on Sunday, scampering into the end zone in the first quarter of the Vikings' game against the Dolphins.
Air Zeke
Ezekiel Elliott can go around you, he can go through you, or he can go over you. He chose the aerial route early in the first quarter.
