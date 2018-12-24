NFL games today, Week 16 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbles away game for Steelers

NFL Week 16 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Saturday

Titans 25, Redskins 16 ( Recap

Ravens 22, Chargers 10 ( Recap

Sunday

Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7 (Recap)

Eagles 32, Texans 30 (Recap)

Vikings 27, Lions 9 (Recap)

Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 20 (Recap)

Packers 44, Jets 38 OT (Recap)

Colts 28, Giants 27 (Recap)

Browns 26, Bengals 18 (Recap)

Falcons 24, Panthers 10 (Recap)

Patriots 24, Bills 10 (Recap)

Bears 14, 49ers 9 (Recap)

Rams 31, Cardinals 9 (Recap)

Saints 31, Steelers 28 (Recap)

Chiefs at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Broncos at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Saints for the win

New Orleans managed to pull ahead of the Steelers in the final few minutes thanks to this Michael Thomas grab at the goal line. The play was reviewed and it was determined Thomas caught the ball and gained possession in time to break the plane of the end zone.

It would ultimately serve as the game-winning score when JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled on the Steelers' final drive.

Special play on special teams

The Steelers preserved a crucial four-point lead late against the Saints with this field goal block. Just a massive play on special teams in a big moment.

ANTONIO!

Antonio Brown has seen Kamara's two touchdowns and will call. The Steelers receiver quickly responded by snagging two TDs of his own.

ALVIN!

Alvin Kamara is having himself a day for the Saints. As usual, he's doing it both on the ground and through the air. As the third quarter winds down, Kamara has over 80 yards receiving and two touchdowns on the ground as New Orleans battles Pittsburgh.

Larry Fitzgerald throws first career TD pass

Tired: Ryan "Fitzmagic" Fitzpatrick.

Wired: Larry "Fitzmagic" Fitzgerald.

Packers seal it in OT

Green Bay made it an adventure against the Jets, but the Pack got their first road win of the year in overtime against New York on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for the game-winner in OT.

Deshaun Watson making magic happen

Holy smokes, Deshaun Watson went into full Houdini mode against Philly as he broke several tackles in the pocket before unleashing a bomb to an open receiver.

That completion was a huge one in helping Houston take the lead late against the Eagles.

Fly Eagles fly!

Nick Foles is on one today against Houston. This 83-yard connection with Nelson Agholor gave Foles his third touchdown pass of the day and put him over 350 yards through the air. (He later added another TD and went over 400 yards.) More importantly, it gave Philadelphia a seven-point lead over the Texans.

Don't forget to tackle

The Bills thought they had Julian Edelman completely wrapped up and tackled. They were mistaken.

Can't solve Ridley

Matt Ryan found rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a 75-yard touchdown on the first scrimmage play of the second half. It's Ridley's first touchdown catch since Week 12, and he made it look too easy.

Rudolph delivers at Christmas

The Vikings got themselves a little boost at the end of the first half when Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph on a last-second Hail Mary. The 45-yard bomb helped Minnesota head into the locker room with a lead.

PUNTER POWER-BOMB?

Falcons punter Matt Bosher may have just thrown one of the best hits we've ever seen from a kicker/punter. He basically power-bombed the returner on this kickoff and it's an absolutely beautiful work of art. He even flexed over the ballcarrier's body after the play. You pretty much HAVE to retire after that.

Get up there

Baker Mayfield and David Njoku basically straight-up bullied the Bengals with this pitch and catch in the red zone. Credit Njoku for snatching that one out of the air and bringing it down for six.

69-yard scoop and score

The Cowboys' defense is looking pretty nice today.

Another TD for Julio

After a slow start to the season, Julio Jones cannot stop scoring touchdowns in the second half. He got another one on Sunday against the Panthers.

Foles to Sproles

Nick Foles! Darren Sproles! Two Eagles who were probably not on a lot of people's minds a month or so ago connected early Sunday for a big touchdown pass.