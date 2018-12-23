NFL games today, Week 16 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Punter Matt Bosher throws huge hit on kickoff
All of the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
NFL Week 16 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
Schedule, scores
Saturday
Sunday
- Jaguars at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Texans at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Buccaneers at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Packers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Falcons at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Bears at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Steelers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chiefs at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
PUNTER POWER-BOMB?
Falcons punter Matt Bosher may have just thrown one of the best hits we've ever seen from a kicker/punter. He basically power-bombed the returner on this kickoff and it's an absolutely beautiful work of art. He even flexed over the ballcarrier's body after the play. You pretty much HAVE to retire after that.
Get up there
Baker Mayfield and David Njoku basically straight-up bullied the Bengals with this pitch and catch in the red zone. Credit Njoku for snatching that one out of the air and bringing it down for six.
69-yard scoop and score
The Cowboys' defense is looking pretty nice today.
Another TD for Julio
After a slow start to the season, Julio Jones cannot stop scoring touchdowns in the second half. He got another one on Sunday against the Panthers.
Foles to Sproles
Nick Foles! Darren Sproles! Two Eagles who were probably not on a lot of people's minds a month or so ago connected early Sunday for a big touchdown pass.
