NFL games today, Week 16 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Punter Matt Bosher throws huge hit on kickoff

NFL Week 16 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Saturday

Titans 25, Redskins 16 ( Recap

Ravens 22, Chargers 10 ( Recap

Sunday

Jaguars at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Texans at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Packers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bengals at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Falcons at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bears at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Steelers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Broncos at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

PUNTER POWER-BOMB?

Falcons punter Matt Bosher may have just thrown one of the best hits we've ever seen from a kicker/punter. He basically power-bombed the returner on this kickoff and it's an absolutely beautiful work of art. He even flexed over the ballcarrier's body after the play. You pretty much HAVE to retire after that.

THIS MAN HAS A FAMILY, MATT BOSHER. pic.twitter.com/LUE2ny9zJz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 23, 2018

Get up there

Baker Mayfield and David Njoku basically straight-up bullied the Bengals with this pitch and catch in the red zone. Credit Njoku for snatching that one out of the air and bringing it down for six.

69-yard scoop and score

The Cowboys' defense is looking pretty nice today.

Another TD for Julio

After a slow start to the season, Julio Jones cannot stop scoring touchdowns in the second half. He got another one on Sunday against the Panthers.

Foles to Sproles

Nick Foles! Darren Sproles! Two Eagles who were probably not on a lot of people's minds a month or so ago connected early Sunday for a big touchdown pass.