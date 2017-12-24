NFL games today, Week 16 scores, updates, schedule: Fitzgerald reaches historic milestone

NFL Week 16 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Patriots 37, Bills 16 (Recap)

Chargers 14, Jets 7 (Recap)

Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13 (Recap)

Redskins 27, Broncos 11 (Recap)

Bears 20, Browns 3 (Recap)

Saints 23, Falcons 13 (Recap)

Rams 27, Titans 23 (Recap)

Bengals 26, Lions 17 (Recap)

Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19 (Recap)

Jaguars at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Pick, meet kettle

Seattle's Justin Coleman snatched a Dak Prescott pass and took it to the house or a big third quarter pick-six. Then, taking notes from Ezekiel Elliott, the Seahawks cornerback celebrated by hopping into the Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone.

For all those wondering...

NFL relaxed celebrations, but specifically said you can’t jump into the Salvation Army kettle like Zeke Elliott did. Will Justin Coleman get a $12,154 fine for using a prop? pic.twitter.com/sPIZNDyFyj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 24, 2017

One man's drop...

...is another man's touchdown. The Jaguars got quite fortunate that Jaelen Strong was able to collect his TD here.

Fitzgerald dropping dimes

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald completed his first career pass on Sunday afternoon, finding Jaron Brown with a laser for a first down. He looks like he might be an upgrade over some of the quarterbacks in this league...

Fitz would also go on to make a touchdown catch, and it was one that helped him reach a historic milestone. The 34-year-old became the oldest player to have 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

What a save

Byron Jones had the special teams play of the week on Sunday when he showed off some great athleticism to down a punt before it crossed over the goal line for a touchback. That's why they teach you to never give up on a play.

Cooper's 'catch of the week' candidate

There's been a number of great catches already this week, but Cooper Kupp submitted yet another candidate for best of the week with this great snag in the corner of the end zone. The Rams receiver made sure to get his knee down in bounds to secure the six points for his team.

Is this a touchdown?

This grab by Kelvin Benjamin was ruled a catch on the field but it was overturned after review by officials, who said that Benjamin's left foot was not down when he locked up control of the football. What do you think -- is it a good catch? Is there enough indisputable evidence to overturn it? Tough call.

Is this a touchdown? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HHyBoGz32 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

The ruling wiped a go-ahead TD off the board and the Bills had to settle for a field goal to close out the half.

WIDE RECEIVER INTERCEPTION!

Keenan Allen was called upon to defend the Hail Mary at the end of the first half, and defend it he did. The Chargers wideout came up with the interception to crush the Jets' dreams.

BUTT INTERCEPTION!

Butt plays are the best plays.

Gurley tha gawd

Todd Gurley III could look to play himself into the MVP race with some big late-season showings, and he sure did have himself a day on Sunday in Tennessee. The Rams running back caught a little dump-off and quickly burned the Titans defense to turn it into an 80-yard touchdown.

103 yards

That's how long the Panthers' Damiere Byrd went to take this great kickoff return to the house. Byrd spread his wings and broke a handful of tackles before flying away for six points.

Gronk's Christmas grab

There was a lot of chatter about this being a revenge game for the Bills after Rob Gronkowski's dirty hit on Tre'Davious White a few weeks ago, but that didn't work out as planned. Gronk made one of the best catches of the season to reel in a touchdown in the first half.

It's worth another look.

GRONK THE CHRISTMAS MONSTER pic.twitter.com/xazQMMEiBv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

Tom Brady gets pick-sixed

The Patriots quarterback was apparently feeling rather generous with his Christmas gifts this year, as he delivered this one straight into the hands of Buffalo's Jordan Poyer.

Bold start!

The Jets were trying to play the role of spoiler against the Chargers this weekend and they certainly didn't play scared. New York opened up the game with an onside kick attempt ... and it worked.

When you start the game with an onside kick... 😯 #JETS pic.twitter.com/5NVonq4aYc — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2017



