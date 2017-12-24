NFL games today, Week 16 scores, updates, schedule: Was Kelvin Benjamin robbed?

NFL Week 16 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chargers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Broncos at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Rams at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Lions at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Jaguars at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Is this a touchdown?

This grab by Kelvin Benjamin was ruled a catch on the field but it was overturned after review by officials, who said that Benjamin's left foot was not down when he locked up control of the football. What do you think -- is it a good catch? Is there enough indisputable evidence to overturn it? Tough call.

Is this a touchdown? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HHyBoGz32 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

The ruling wiped a go-ahead TD off the board and the Bills had to settle for a field goal to close out the half.

WIDE RECEIVER INTERCEPTION!

Keenan Allen was called upon to defend the Hail Mary at the end of the first half, and defend it he did. The Chargers wideout came up with the interception to crush the Jets' dreams.

BUTT INTERCEPTION!

Butt plays are the best plays.

Gurley tha gawd

Todd Gurley III could look to play himself into the MVP race with some big late-season showings, and he sure is having himself a day on Sunday in Tennessee. The Rams running back caught a little dump-off and quickly burned the Titans defense to turn it into an 80-yard touchdown.

103 yards

That's how long the Panthers' Damiere Byrd went for this great kickoff return to the house. Byrd spread his wings and broke a handful of tackles before flying away for six points.

Gronk's Christmas grab

There was a lot of chatter about this being a revenge game for the Bills after Rob Gronkowski's dirty hit on Tre'Davious White a few weeks ago, but that hasn't worked out as planned. Gronk made one of the best catches of the season to reel in a touchdown in the first half.

It's worth another look.

GRONK THE CHRISTMAS MONSTER pic.twitter.com/xazQMMEiBv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

Tom Brady gets pick-sixed

The Patriots quarterback is apparently feeling rather generous with his Christmas gifts this year, as he delivered this one straight into the hands of Buffalo's Jordan Poyer.

Bold start!

The Jets are trying to play the role of spoiler against the Chargers this weekend and they're certainly not playing scared. New York opened up the game with an onside kick attempt ... and it worked.

When you start the game with an onside kick... 😯 #JETS pic.twitter.com/5NVonq4aYc — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2017



