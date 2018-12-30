NFL games today, Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Saquon Barkley reaches milestones

NFL Week 17 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Sunday

Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Lions at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Eagles at Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bears at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Browns at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Colts at Titans, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cody Latimer going OFF

The Giants' Cody Latimer submitted a late candidate for best catch of the year with this touchdown grab in Jersey on Sunday. A one-handed beauty worth appreciating.

But he wasn't done there. Latimer made ANOTHER insane one-handed grab later in the game, and this one may have been even better than the first.

Saquon capping off incredible season

Saquon Barkley has had an incredible rookie season with the Giants and he's finishing it off by hitting a couple of impressive milestones. Not only did he surpass 2,000 yards from scrimmage, but he also set a new rookie RB record for most catches in a season with his 89th grab.

There goes that man.@Saquon now has OVER 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie season. Unstoppable.



📺: FOX #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/gAJ5bU6RVG — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2018

Teddy Bridgewater tosses a TD

Things aren't going so hot for the Saints against the Panthers in Week 17. But, on the bright side, we did get to see the first passing touchdown of the season for Teddy Bridgewater, who got the start behind center against Carolina.

Dak is ballin'

Dak Prescott has three passing touchdowns against the Giants on Sunday, and all three of them have gone to tight end Blake Jarwin.

Kyle Allen.

Quarterbacks catching TDs



It's Week 17 so why not get crazy? We have two quarterbacks with receiving touchdowns already this week -- Matt Ryan from Mohamed Sanu, and Ryan Tannehill from Kenny Stills.

Jameis throws a strike



What a pitch and catch to Chris Godwin here. Right on the money.

Kicker TD pass!

It seems only fitting that former punter (and big-time kicker showmanship advocate) Pat McAfee was on the call for this touchdown pass from Lions kicker Matt Prater on Sunday.

MATT PRATER TD PASS!



And @PatMcAfeeShow on the call is absolutely perfect.



📺: CBS #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vBRCLR9esO — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2018

Brady off to a hot start

The Patriots need a win to lock up the AFC's No. 2 seed today and Tom Brady came to play early on. He's got three passing touchdowns in the first half, including these beauties to Rex Burkhead and Phillip Dorsett.

Saquon on the loose

The Giants' rookie running back is making the most of his openings early against Dallas.