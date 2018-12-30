NFL games today, Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tom Brady on fire early against Jets

NFL Week 17 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Schedule, scores

Sunday

Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Lions at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Eagles at Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bears at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Browns at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Colts at Titans, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

(Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

Kicker TD pass!

It seems only fitting that former punter (and big-time kicker showmanship advocate) Pat McAfee was on the call for this touchdown pass from Lions kicker Matt Prater on Sunday.

MATT PRATER TD PASS!



And @PatMcAfeeShow on the call is absolutely perfect.



📺: CBS #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vBRCLR9esO — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2018

Brady off to a hot start

The Patriots need a win to lock up the AFC's No. 2 seed today and Tom Brady came to play early on. He's got three passing touchdowns in the first half, including these beauties to Rex Burkhead and Phillip Dorsett.

Saquon on the loose

The Giants' rookie running back is making the most of his openings early against Dallas.