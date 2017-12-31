NFL games today, Week 17 scores, updates, schedule: Bears execute awesome trick punt return for TD

NFL Week 17 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Saints at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)





Bears get tricky

It hasn't been the best season for the Chicago Bears but maybe they're still having some fun out there. They pulled off this sweet, sweet trickery on a first-half punt return and it worked to absolute perfection.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Mitch Trubisky didn't have any tricks up his sleeve on this safety.

Hope for the Browns?

Cleveland is looking to avoid going 0-16 on the season with a win (or even a tie) today against the Steelers. They didn't get off to a hot start, but Josh Gordon gave them some life with this 54-yard reception. It was initially ruled a touchdown, but review determined he stepped out of bounds just before breaking the plane. Browns running back Duke Johnson ended up punching it in for the TD.

Darkwa finds the light(wa)

Giants running back Orleans Darkwa had a great start to his Sunday with a 75-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. That's also a good way to catch your opponent sleeping.

Caught 'em sleeping!

For the second straight weekend we've had a team start off a game with an onside kick ... and a successful recovery. This week it was the Packers.