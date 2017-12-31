NFL games today, Week 17 scores, updates, schedule: Bills defender scores rushing TD

NFL Week 17 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates. You can also check out the current playoff picture here.

Schedule

Sunday

Steelers 28, Browns 24 (Recap)

Lions 35, Packers 11 (Recap)

Giants 18, Redskins 10 (Recap)

Cowboys 6, Eagles 0 (Recap)

Patriots 26, Jets 6 (Recap)

Vikings 23, Bears 10 (Recap)

Colts 22, Texans 13 (Recap)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Saints at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

What a dime from Russ

Russell Wilson is doing his best to keep the Seahawks' playoff hopes alive, and this was a huge go-ahead touchdown toss. Just admire the perfection in this pitch & catch.

Turnovers with implications

Speaking of the wild AFC playoff hunt, the Ravens and Titans aren't exactly helping themselves out with turnovers like this.

Rivers throwing & flowing

The AFC playoff picture is a wild beast right now but Philip Rivers is doing his best to keep the Chargers in it. The quarterback is dealing as he leads the Chargers over the Raiders, and here he is finding Travis Benjamin for a long touchdown to increase the Los Angeles lead.

BIG GUY TOUCHDOWN

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams got the rare chance to make an impact on offense, and he seized the opportunity. Williams got a goal-line carry against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and he pounded the rock in for six. He then followed it up with an excellent team celebration.

Holy Kamara

Alvin Kamara can do it all. The Saints' running back has a rushing touchdown, a kick return touchdown and is leading the team in catches today. This is by far his best grab of the day.

"He just throws that one away ... maybe not"



Yeah, maybe not. What a catch in the corner by Keenan Allen.

In the face!

You know somebody screwed up when the kicker's attempt drills a defensive player in the facemask. Whoops.

Bombs away

Third down and long to go? No problem. Derek Carr absolutely unleashed a bomb to Amari Cooper for an 87-yard connection that went for a touchdown. Raiders fans probably wish they got to see more of this over the course of the season.

Look what I found!

A Melvin Gordon fumble turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Chargers. The loose ball sailed straight to Keenan Allen, who made a head-ups play and took it straight to pay dirt.

Just like they Drew it up

The Cardinals are out here playing for pride in Week 17, but that's not stopping Drew Stanton from digging deep to find some magic. The Arizona quarterback did a good job of slipping out of the pocket to buy himself some time, then used that time to find Jaron Brown for six.

Kick returns for everyone!

This has been a big day for everyone who loves big special teams returns. The second round of Sunday's games quickly brought a couple of kick returns to the house -- one from Seattle's Tyler Lockett and one from New Orleans' Alvin Kamara.

And this one from Chris Moore just nearly went all the way ...

He almost took this to the house 👀 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/IZmuWdMehq — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2017

Awesome trickery, questionable timing

If you like trick plays, you'll love what the Lions pulled out of the bag on Sunday afternoon. Detroit ran a direct snap to the running back, then handed it off to a wide receiver, who then found quarterback Matt Stafford open in the end zone with a short pass. The two-point conversion worked like a charm, but it came in a somewhat meaningless situation. The Lions were able to increase their lead to 24 in the fourth quarter of a meaningless Week 17 game. It seems they just wanted to run that play at least once this season.

The Lions just ran the most creative 2 point play in their history....in a game that didn't matter pic.twitter.com/56cnfpdQlh — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 31, 2017

Golden goodbye

The Lions are taking it to the Packers, with their latest score coming in the form of a 71-yard touchdown for wideout Golden Tate.

Oh, Browns

The Browns finally managed to tie their game against the Steelers, then promptly gave up a touchdown on the ensuing return. Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took it all the way to the house with a great runback.

It appears James Harrison is more than just a Steelers spy in New England.

James Harrison makes the STOP. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xo2wU5tYMh — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2017

James Harrison with the strip sack pic.twitter.com/3RhRHtKqNi — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017





Bears get tricky

It hasn't been the best season for the Chicago Bears but maybe they're still having some fun out there. They pulled off this sweet, sweet trickery on a first-half punt return and it worked to absolute perfection.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Mitch Trubisky didn't have any tricks up his sleeve on this safety.

Hope for the Browns?

Cleveland is looking to avoid going 0-16 on the season with a win (or even a tie) today against the Steelers. They didn't get off to a hot start, but Josh Gordon gave them some life with this 54-yard reception. It was initially ruled a touchdown, but review determined he stepped out of bounds just before breaking the plane. Browns running back Duke Johnson ended up punching it in for the TD.

They also followed that up with a long touchdown to Rashard Higgins. Here come the Browns!

Darkwa finds the light(wa)

Giants running back Orleans Darkwa had a great start to his Sunday with a 75-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. That's also a good way to catch your opponent sleeping.

Caught 'em sleeping!

For the second straight weekend we've had a team start off a game with an onside kick ... and a successful recovery. This week it was the Packers.