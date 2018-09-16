NFL games today, Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Cousins finds Thielen for game-tying TD

NFL Week 2 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

How?!

The Vikings got themselves a game-tying strike on a Cousins-to-Thielen connection. Good luck wrapping your mind around how this pass even got through. Minnesota went on to convert the two-point try to tie it up.

Tuh-rod for the tuh!

The Cleveland Browns are giving the Saints a scare in New Orleans. Tyrod Taylor showed some fortitude with this game-tying bomb to Antonio Callaway on fourth down. But, in typical Browns fashion, the kicker missed the extra point that would have given Cleveland a lead.

Patrick Mahomes is going off

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants you to know he's for real. The first-year starter is going off against the Steelers, throwing FIVE touchdown passes through three quarters against the Steelers. FIVE!

Fitzmagic remains in Week 2

Ryan Fitzpatrick had one hell of a season debut last week, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down early in Week 2. On the Buccaneers' first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick connected with DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown.

Fitz went on to throw two more touchdowns in the first half, including another 75-yard strike to OJ Howard.

Uh, see ya

Damontae Kazee was ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit on a sliding Cam Newton. Luckily, Newton was able to stay in the game.

Tricky, tricky Titans

Maybe someone should have covered that guy?

Geronimoooooooooo!

The Packers got on the board with a special teams touchdown after Geronimo Allison blocked a punt that was caught by Joshua Jackson in the end zone. You know you're in for a good day when a special teams play ends in a Lambeau Leap.