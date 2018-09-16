NFL games today, Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes is going off

NFL Week 2 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Patrick Mahomes is going off

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants you to know he's for real. The first-year starter is going off against the Steelers, throwing four touchdown passes through three quarters against the Steelers.

Fitzmagic remains in Week 2

Ryan Fitzpatrick had one hell of a season debut last week, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down early in Week 2. On the Buccaneers' first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick connected with DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown.

Fitz went on to throw two more touchdowns in the first half, including another 75-yard strike to OJ Howard.

Uh, see ya

Damontae Kazee was ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit on a sliding Cam Newton. Luckily, Newton was able to stay in the game.

Yeah, you can’t do that pic.twitter.com/EBuww8aEhL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 16, 2018

Tricky, tricky Titans

Maybe someone should have covered that guy?

Geronimoooooooooo!

The Packers got on the board with a special teams touchdown after Geronimo Allison blocked a punt that was caught by Joshua Jackson in the end zone. You know you're in for a good day when a special teams play ends in a Lambeau Leap.