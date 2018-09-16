NFL games today, Week 2 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Ryan Fitzpatrick stays hot
All of the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
NFL Week 2 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Sunday
- Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 pm
- Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Redskins, 1:00 pm
- Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans, 1:00 pm
- Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 pm
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm
- Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets, 1:00 pm
- Los Angeles Chargers vs Buffalo Bills, 1:00 pm
- Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, 1:00 pm
- Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints, 1:00 pm
- Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm
- Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm
- New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 pm
- Oakland Raiders vs Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm
- New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm
Monday
- Seattle Seahawks vs Chicago Bears, 8:15 pm
Tricky, tricky Titans
Maybe someone should have covered that guy?
Geronimoooooooooo!
The Packers got on the board with a special teams touchdown after Geronimo Allison blocked a punt that was caught by Joshua Jackson in the end zone. You know you're in for a good day when a special teams play ends in a Lambeau Leap.
Fitzmagic remains in Week 2
Ryan Fitzpatrick had one hell of a season debut last week, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down early in Week 2. On the Buccaneers' first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick connected with DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown.
