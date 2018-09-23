NFL games today, Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Josh Allen soaring over Vikings

NFL Week 3 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Mahomes is a freak

Patrick Mahomes is still carving up defenses and impressing in his first year as a starter. He made this brilliant play on the run to pick up a touchdown pass against the 49ers on Sunday.

Josh Allen? The Bills?!

Josh Allen and the Bills are taking it to the Vikings -- yes, those Vikings -- in the first half, just as everyone expected. Allen has made some plays both through the air and on the ground, including two rushing touchdowns and a complete hurdle of Anthony Barr.

Josh Allen with the FLEX pic.twitter.com/9CtzGBuago — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 23, 2018

Carson Wentz is back behind center for the Eagles after tearing his ACL last season. He didn't waste much time picking up his first touchdown pass, finding tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone.

Jordy's back

It wasn't the best first couple of weeks for the Raiders' Jordy Nelson, but the former Packers wideout is proving that he can still ball in Week 3. The receiver has nearly 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter of Oakland's contest against the Dolphins.