NFL games today, Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Josh Allen soaring over Vikings
All of the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
NFL Week 3 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Cleveland Browns 21, New York Jets 17 (Recap)
Sunday
- Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Mahomes is a freak
Patrick Mahomes is still carving up defenses and impressing in his first year as a starter. He made this brilliant play on the run to pick up a touchdown pass against the 49ers on Sunday.
Josh Allen? The Bills?!
Josh Allen and the Bills are taking it to the Vikings -- yes, those Vikings -- in the first half, just as everyone expected. Allen has made some plays both through the air and on the ground, including two rushing touchdowns and a complete hurdle of Anthony Barr.
Hello, Carson Wentz!
Carson Wentz is back behind center for the Eagles after tearing his ACL last season. He didn't waste much time picking up his first touchdown pass, finding tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone.
Jordy's back
It wasn't the best first couple of weeks for the Raiders' Jordy Nelson, but the former Packers wideout is proving that he can still ball in Week 3. The receiver has nearly 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter of Oakland's contest against the Dolphins.
