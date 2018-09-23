NFL games today, Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Khalil Mack forces another fumble for Bears
All of the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
NFL Week 3 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Cleveland Browns 21, New York Jets 17 (Recap)
Sunday
- Buffalo Bills 27, Minnesota Vikings 6 (Recap)
- Carolina Panthers 31, Cincinnati Bengals 21 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 27, Denver Broncos 14 (Recap)
- Washington Redskins 31, Green Bay Packers 17 (Recap)
- Philadelphia Eagles 20, Indianapolis Colts 16 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 43, Atlanta Falcons 37 OT (Recap)
- New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 22 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 28, Oakland Raiders 20 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 38, San Francisco 49ers 27 (Recap)
- Tennessee Titans 9, Jacksonville Jaguars 6 (Recap)
- L.A. Rams 35, L.A. Chargers 23 (Recap)
- Chicago Bears 16, Arizona Cardinals 14 (Recap)
- Seattle Seahawks 24, Dallas Cowboys 13 (Recap)
- New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Mack attack
Khalil Mack came up with a massive play for the Bears in the fourth quarter. With Chicago down by a point and the Cardinals charging down the field, Mack forced a fumble and the Bears recovered. It was Sam Bradford's third turnover of the half.
Mack has a forced fumble and a sack in all three Bears games so far this season.
Slippery Coop
The Rams' offense kept picking up steam against the Chargers and Cooper Kupp is a big reason why. Kupp fought off a defender and took it to the house for a 53-yard touchdown to open up the second half.
Extra special teams
The Chargers' punter had a rough day at the office. Not only was this punt attempt blocked and recovered for a touchdown, but he was also hurt on the play. Ouch.
Phil the Thrill
Philip Rivers is trying to lead the Chargers to glory in the Battle of LA, and throws like this one are helping him out. Rivers tossed an absolute dime to Mike Williams, who made a great diving catch for the game-tying touchdown in the first quarter. What an absolutely beautiful pitch and catch.
Walk-off!
The Saints and Falcons had themselves a shootout in Atlanta, one that needed overtime to find a winner. The winner came when Drew Brees hopped the pile and got himself a walk-off touchdown.
Fins get tricky!
Miami mounted a comeback victory on the Raiders and they went ahead on this awesome trick play that found the end zone.
Then, they padded that lead with this big play.
Poor Clay Matthews
The Packers' linebacker has been hit with another unfortunate "roughing the passer" call that is worth an eye roll. Have a look for yourself.
Matthews was whistled for landing on the quarterback with all or most of his weight, but it's hard to imagine what he could have done differently there. As you'd expect, Packers coach Mike McCarthy was not thrilled.
Three for Calvin
It's been quite a nice day for rookie Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. The former Alabama standout has all three of Atlanta's touchdowns so far, making him the first rookie WR to have a three-touchdown game since Odell Beckham Jr.
Mahomes enters historic territory
Patrick Mahomes is still carving up defenses and impressing in his first year as a starter. He made this brilliant play on the run to pick up a touchdown pass against the 49ers on Sunday.
Then Mahomes entered the history books by setting a new record for touchdown passes through three weeks of a season. His 13th TD pass in Week 3 tops names like Peyton Manning (12), Tom Brady (11), Dan Marino (10), Jim Kelly (10) and Brett Favre (10). Not bad.
Josh Allen? The Bills?!
Josh Allen and the Bills took it to the Vikings -- yes, those Vikings -- in the first half, just as everyone expected. Allen made some plays both through the air and on the ground, including two rushing touchdowns and a complete hurdle of Anthony Barr.
Hello, Carson Wentz!
Carson Wentz was back behind center for the Eagles after tearing his ACL last season. He didn't waste much time picking up his first touchdown pass, finding tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone.
Jordy's back
It wasn't the best first couple of weeks for the Raiders' Jordy Nelson, but the former Packers wideout proved that he can still ball in Week 3. The receiver had nearly 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter of Oakland's contest against the Dolphins.
