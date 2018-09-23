NFL games today, Week 3 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Khalil Mack forces another fumble for Bears

NFL Week 3 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Mack attack

Khalil Mack came up with a massive play for the Bears in the fourth quarter. With Chicago down by a point and the Cardinals charging down the field, Mack forced a fumble and the Bears recovered. It was Sam Bradford's third turnover of the half.

Mack has a forced fumble and a sack in all three Bears games so far this season.

Slippery Coop

The Rams' offense kept picking up steam against the Chargers and Cooper Kupp is a big reason why. Kupp fought off a defender and took it to the house for a 53-yard touchdown to open up the second half.

Extra special teams

The Chargers' punter had a rough day at the office. Not only was this punt attempt blocked and recovered for a touchdown, but he was also hurt on the play. Ouch.

Phil the Thrill



Philip Rivers is trying to lead the Chargers to glory in the Battle of LA, and throws like this one are helping him out. Rivers tossed an absolute dime to Mike Williams, who made a great diving catch for the game-tying touchdown in the first quarter. What an absolutely beautiful pitch and catch.

Walk-off!

The Saints and Falcons had themselves a shootout in Atlanta, one that needed overtime to find a winner. The winner came when Drew Brees hopped the pile and got himself a walk-off touchdown.

Fins get tricky!

Miami mounted a comeback victory on the Raiders and they went ahead on this awesome trick play that found the end zone.

Then, they padded that lead with this big play.

Poor Clay Matthews

The Packers' linebacker has been hit with another unfortunate "roughing the passer" call that is worth an eye roll. Have a look for yourself.

Roughing the passer. Clay Matthews may actually kill a referee at this point pic.twitter.com/ta9zJqrAOO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 23, 2018

Matthews was whistled for landing on the quarterback with all or most of his weight, but it's hard to imagine what he could have done differently there. As you'd expect, Packers coach Mike McCarthy was not thrilled.

After the Clay Matthews' roughing the passer call for the 3rd week in a row.#Packers coach Mike McCarthy lost it and went after the ref [no contact though]pic.twitter.com/ENqhknk7JW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2018

Three for Calvin

It's been quite a nice day for rookie Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. The former Alabama standout has all three of Atlanta's touchdowns so far, making him the first rookie WR to have a three-touchdown game since Odell Beckham Jr.

.@CalvinRidley1 just caught his THIRD TD of the day...



Let's hope you started him in @nflfantasy!



📺: FOX #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/U6Pj5sTDxi — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2018

Mahomes enters historic territory



Patrick Mahomes is still carving up defenses and impressing in his first year as a starter. He made this brilliant play on the run to pick up a touchdown pass against the 49ers on Sunday.

Then Mahomes entered the history books by setting a new record for touchdown passes through three weeks of a season. His 13th TD pass in Week 3 tops names like Peyton Manning (12), Tom Brady (11), Dan Marino (10), Jim Kelly (10) and Brett Favre (10). Not bad.

History.@PatrickMahomes5 just tossed his 13th TD of the season, passing Peyton Manning (12 in 2013) for the most passing TDs in a team's first three games of the season in NFL History.



📺: FOX #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iSzG2ORsHh — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2018

Josh Allen? The Bills?!

Josh Allen and the Bills took it to the Vikings -- yes, those Vikings -- in the first half, just as everyone expected. Allen made some plays both through the air and on the ground, including two rushing touchdowns and a complete hurdle of Anthony Barr.

Josh Allen with the FLEX pic.twitter.com/9CtzGBuago — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 23, 2018

Carson Wentz was back behind center for the Eagles after tearing his ACL last season. He didn't waste much time picking up his first touchdown pass, finding tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone.

Jordy's back

It wasn't the best first couple of weeks for the Raiders' Jordy Nelson, but the former Packers wideout proved that he can still ball in Week 3. The receiver had nearly 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first quarter of Oakland's contest against the Dolphins.