NFL games today, Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Mitch Trubisky goes off against Buccaneers in first half

NFL Week 4 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Tuck & roll!

The Patriots are taking it to the Dolphins with a 24-0 lead at halftime. New England's final score of the first half came on this great snag by Phillip Dorsett in the end zone. The fingertips grab followed by the smooth tuck and roll is a thing of beauty.

TUCK & ROLL DORSETT

Full stretch

Mitch Trubisky doesn't really any help with the way he's playing in the first half against Tampa, but Taylor Gabriel is providing it anyway. Just look at this sick diving catch.

Ridley finds paydirt again

Calvin Ridley continues to be a major end zone threat for the Falcons in his rookie season. Ridley snagged his fifth touchdown in his last three games when Matt Ryan found him on a slant in the red zone.

Ankles!

Tom Brady had a rough start to Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, but he picked up a long touchdown pass on this toss to Cordarrelle Patterson in the second quarter. Patterson had a great cut to burn a Miami defender en route to six points.

Mitchy Missiles

Mitchell Trubisky is off to a burning hot start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He tossed a huge 39-yard touchdown to Trey Burton on the Bears' first drive of the day.

Trubisky added his second TD of the first quarter with this absolutely beautiful toss to Allen Robinson in the corner of the end zone. That's Robinson's first touchdown with the Bears.

And then Trubisky added three more touchdowns in the second quarter, giving him FIVE ... before halftime. BEFORE HALFTIME! Not a bad first half for the second-year QB, I guess.

Josh Gordon arrives in New England



The former Browns receiver is active against the Dolphins today, meaning he's making his Patriots debut. He snagged his first catch from Tom Brady during the Patriots' first drive of the day, and it came in the red zone. The crowd in Foxborough gave him a loud ovation for his efforts. (The Patriots settled for a field goal.)