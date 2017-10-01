NFL games today, Week 4 scores, schedule, updates: Eli Manning rumbles for TD

Another London game, another blowout, more protests during the national anthem -- and some surprising bounce-back QB performances.Those are the early storylines with Week 4 underway around the NFL. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Green Bay Packers 35, Chicago Bears 14 (Takeaways)

Sunday

New Orleans Saints 20, Miami Dolphins 0 (Recap)

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Baltimore Ravens 9 (Recap)

Buffalo Bills 23, Atlanta Falcons 17 (Recap)

Houston Texans 57, Tennessee Titans 14 (Recap)

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Cleveland Browns 7 (Recap)

New York Jets 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 20 (Recap)

Los Angeles Rams 35, Dallas Cowboys 30 (Recap)

Carolina Panthers 33, New England Patriots 30 (Recap)

Detroit Lions 14, Minnesota Vikings 7 (Recap)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

49ers at Arizona Cardinals , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Eli is the Giants rushing offense

The Giants have done next to nothing on the ground through three games in 2017. On Sunday, they got a 15-yard rushing touchdown from an unexpected source: Eli Manning.

The Buccaneers took a 16-10 lead into halftime of their game against Manning and the Giants. You can follow along with all the action here.

Raiders connect on long TD

Oakland receiver Johnny Holton had just two catches on three targets as a rookie last year. With Michael Crabtree ailing, Holton saw his first target of 2017 on Sunday, and it was a memorable one:

The 64-yard TD gave the Raiders a big boost after falling behind 10-0 in the first half in Denver thanks in part to an incredible touchdown catch by Broncos tight end A.J. Derby. You can follow along with all the action here.

Rivers throws 75-yard TD

Through the Chargers' first three games, Rivers has done a poor job throwing touchdowns and gifted several interceptions to opposing defenses. On Sunday, he was able to find Tyrell Williams on a beautiful 75-yard score:

Even with the TD, the Chargers entered halftime down 16-10 to the Eagles. You can follow along with all the action here.

Jets, Jaguars get weird

Bilal Powell raced for the longest rushing TD in Jets history on Sunday in Jacksonville. He fell flat on his face on the way to the end zone, too. The play was so crazy that the refs had to review it for nearly two minutes before awarding Powell and the Jets the TD. Check out this insanity:

He wasn't down! 😱@BilalPowell29 falls, gets back up...

And takes it 75 yards to the house! #JAXvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/qOVSuOK548 — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2017

Even weirder: The Jets converted a fake punt on fourth-and-21 at the end of the half, then missed the field goal -- because, of course. And then, just for good measure, the Jaguars' Myles Jack took a fumble recovery 82 yards to the house to pull the Jags within three points with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

It only made sense then that these two teams went to overtime, and that the Jets won on a last-minute field goal to go. Remember when everyone said the Jets were going to 0-16? Yeah, after four weeks they have the same record as the Patriots.

The Rams are for real

Jared Goff, MVP?

Through 4 weeks, there's a legitimate case Jared Goff is the MVP of the league. Seriously. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 1, 2017

OK, this guy might be getting carried away, but let's be honest: Did you really think the Rams would be 3-1 and the Cowboys 2-2 at this point in the season? Goff was 21 of 36 for 255 yards and two TDs on Sunday in the Rams' 35-30 win in Dallas. Seriously, jump on the bandwagon, Los Angeles, because these Rams aren't Jeff Fisher's Rams ... and while Goff may not be the MVP front-runner, Sean McVay is making a compelling case for Coach of the Year.

Cam is the man -- again

Cam Newton demise? Greatly exaggerated, going off the evidence from Sunday's game in Foxborough. Newton threw for three TDs and ran for another in the Panthers' shocking 33-30 upset of the Patriots in Foxborough. Here's Newton's rushing TD from 7 yards out in the fourth quarter, which was the 50th in his career, making him the first QB of the Super Bowl era to rush for 50 TDs.

Newton also kept plowing ahead late in the fourth quarter to set up the Panthers' game-winning field goal from Graham Gano , who was true from 48 yards out at the gun. Keep pounding, indeed.

After Cam was done beating up on the Patriots, he decided to turn his attention to the media. You can read all about it here.

Dalton dices up Browns

Those calls for Andy Dalton to be benched will likely die down after Sunday. That's because Dalton found the perfect antidote for his early-season struggles in Cleveland against the lowly Browns. Here's Dalton's fourth -- yes, fourth -- touchdown pass of the day.

The Bengals' blowout win over the Browns should only lead to more tension in Cleveland after Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that an ownership call earlier in the week already put the coaching and scouting staffs on edge. Coach Hue Jackson said after the call that he "knows nothing about" the organizational unrest.

Watson takes off in Houston

The Texans jumped all over the Titans in Houston on Sunday, running out to a 21-0 lead off a Lamar Miller TD run and two Deshaun Watson TD passes. Watson found DeAndre Hopkins with a dart from 8 yards out for his first TD, then hit Will Fuller from 16 yards out at the start of the second quarter to make it 21-0. Here's the TD to Nuk:

Marcus Mariota took matters into his own hands on the next drive, pulling the handoff on a read-option and then creasing the Texans defense on a 34-yard scamper to the end zone. Check out the afterburners:

He then added a second rushing TD on a scamper from 2 yards out to cut the Texans lead to 10.

Not to be outdone, Watson answered with a rushing TD of his own to make it three TDs for rookie in the first half. So much for that anemic Texans offense. Watson then added another TD toss, this one to Miller, and another rushing TD after Mariota exited the game after injuring his hamstring.





Bills bounce the Falcons in Hotlanta

Tyrod Taylor was just 12 of 20 for 182 yards and a TD on Sunday in Atlanta but he got the best of Matt Ryan and the Falcons in a shocking 23-17 upset. Here are highlights from the Bills' big win.

Abdullah helps Lions past Vikings

Ameer Abdullah nearly became the first Lions rusher to break 100 yards since Jim Caldwell took over in 2014. He was just 6 yards short, though he earned every single one of his 94 rushing yards in the Lions' 14-7 win in Minnesota. Just check out his TD from the highlights.

Dolphins forget to show up in London

The NFL's fans in the UK continue to show up for bad football played across the pond. The offending party in Week 4? The Dolphins, who might as well just stayed home after failing to score a single point against the oft-maligned Saints defense in a 20-0 whitewashing.

The Saints offense got loose in the second half after a brutal first half for both offenses. The Saints kicked a field goal just before the gun of the first half, then Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas in the third quarter to put the Saints up, 10-0. Alvin Kamara added this TD in the fourth quarter off a shovel pass for Brees -- which means Fantasy points for you, Brees owners.

Meanwhile, Jay Cutler forgettable day was pretty much summed up by his effort as a WR decoy when the Dolphins went to a wildcat.