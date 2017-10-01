NFL games today, Week 4 scores, schedule, updates: Mariota scorches Texans for two TDs

Another London game, another blowout, and more protests during the national anthem.

Those are the early storylines with Week 4 underway around the NFL. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (Takeaways)

Sunday

New Orleans Saints 20, Miami Dolphins (Recap)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

49ers at Arizona Cardinals , 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos , 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Watson tosses pair of TDs, Mariota answers

The Texans jumped all over the Titans in Houston on Sunday, running out to a 21-0 lead off a Lamar Miller TD run and two Deshaun Watson TD passes. Watson found DeAndre Hopkins with a dart from 8 yards out for his first TD, then hit Will Fuller from 16 yards out at the start of the second quarter to make it 21-0. Here's the TD to Nuk:

Marcus Mariota took matters into his own hands on the next drive, pulling the handoff on a read-option and then creasing the Texans defense on a 34-yard scamper to the end zone. Check out the afterburners:

He then added a second rushing TD on a scamper from 2 yards out to cut the Texans lead to 10.

Powell makes Jets history after falling down

Bilal Powell raced for the longest rushing TD in Jets history on Sunday in Jacksonville. He fell flat on his face on the way to the end zone, too. The play was so crazy that the refs had to review it for nearly two minutes before awarding Powell and the Jets the TD. Check out this insanity:

He wasn't down! 😱@BilalPowell29 falls, gets back up...

And takes it 75 yards to the house! #JAXvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/qOVSuOK548 — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2017

Dolphins forget to show up in London

The NFL's fans in the UK continue to show up for bad football played across the pond. The offending party in Week 4? The Dolphins, who might as well just stayed home after failing to score a single point against the oft-maligned Saints defense in a 20-0 whitewashing.

The Saints offense got loose in the second half after a brutal first half for both offenses. The Saints kicked a field goal just before the gun of the first half, then Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas in the third quarter to put the Saints up, 10-0. Alvin Kamara added this TD in the fourth quarter off a shovel pass for Brees -- which means Fantasy points for you Brees owners.

Meanwhile, Jay Cutler forgettable day was pretty much summed up by his effort as a WR decoy when the Dolphins went to a wildcat.