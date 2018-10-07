NFL games today, Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Adam Thielen goes over 100 yards again

NFL Week 5 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Classic Russ

The Rams and Seahawks are engaged in a tight one. If you're wondering how Seattle is keeping up with the undefeated Rams, it's partly because Russell Wilson is making plays like this.

Thielen it

Adam Thielen's incredible start to the 2018-2019 campaign continues. He's having another big day on Sunday against the Eagles, going over 100 yards once again.

He's the first wide receiver since 1970 to open a season with five straight 100-plus receiving yard games. Crazy.

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!

The Vikings got themselves a pick-six thanks to this interception and return from Linval Joseph.

It was a long ways to run for a big guy, so you know he had to go get his oxygen on the sideline ... and he did it in style. What a legend.

The Browns win! On a Sunday!

And with one of the ugliest game-winning kicks you'll ever see. But a win's a win!

Holy Gano

It has not been the best day for kickers (*cough* Mason Crosby *cough* *cough*) but Graham Gano came up HUGE to win the game for the Panthers. He showed off his atomic leg and nerves of steel by drilling this 63-yard field goal as time expired. That thing may have been good from 70.

Beckham's big day continues

Odell Beckham, have yourself a day. After throwing a touchdown earlier in the day, the Giants receiver has picked up his first receiving touchdown of the year as well.

Fins down

Once upon a time, the Dolphins had a 17-0 lead over the Bengals. However, things have gone very downhill for the Fins in the second half, and Ryan Tannehill has surrendered two pick-sixes to the Bengals defense as Cincinnati has put up 27 unanswered points.

Grant gets going

Jakeem Grant's speed makes him a big play threat both in the offense and on special teams. Grant showcased that speed on a 70-yard punt return that went for a touchdown. He was initially ruled out at the 2-yard line, but replay confirmed that he was able to stay inbounds before getting in the end zone.

Odell Beckham Jr. ... dual threat?

OBJ already has a highlight reel catch, but now he also has a highlight reel throw. The Giants dug into their bag of tricks and Beckham made a perfect pass to Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Here's a wild stat for you:

Beckham might be the Giants' best quarterback.

Goodbye

Isaiah Crowell owns the day's longest play from scrimmage, as he ripped off this 77-yard touchdown run against the Broncos. Look at him turn on the jets.

They also got a 76-yard TD on this toss to Robby Anderson. He fast.

Here lies Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, absolutely ruined by this stiff arm from Kenny Golladay.

Holy moly, Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel got his first career touchdown reception on Sunday, and boy did he ever earn it. Look at this incredible effort after the catch.

Another day, another one-hander for OBJ

It's been a rather eventful week for Odell Beckham Jr., but his Sunday got off to a good start. The Giants receiver made yet another great one-handed catch in the first quarter.