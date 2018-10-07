NFL games today, Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Odell Beckham delivers perfect TD pass

NFL Week 5 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Grant gets going

Jakeem Grant's speed makes him a big play threat both in the offense and on special teams. Grant showcased that speed on a 70-yard punt return that went for a touchdown. He was initially ruled out at the 2 yard line, but replay confirmed that he was able to stay inbounds before getting in the end zone.

Odell Beckham Jr. ... dual threat?

OBJ already has a highlight reel catch, but now he also has a highlight reel throw. The Giants dug into their bag of tricks and Beckham made a perfect pass to Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Here's a wild stat for you:

Odell Beckham Jr's TD pass to Saquon Barkley traveled 24 yards in the air.



Eli Manning hasn't had a TD pass travel that far since Week 5 last season, a TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/xUZefP2w0m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2018

Beckham might be the Giants' best quarterback.

Goodbye

Isaiah Crowell owns the day's longest play from scrimmage, as he ripped off this 77-yard touchdown run against the Broncos. Look at him turn on the jets.

They also got a 76-yard TD on this toss to Robby Anderson. He fast.

Robby Anderson just ran right past the entire Broncos defense.



76 yards... TOUCHDOWN, @nyjets!



📺: CBS #Jets pic.twitter.com/UUWkeTzGav — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2018

Here lies Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, absolutely ruined by this stiff arm from Kenny Golladay.

Kenny Golladay just ended this dude’s life pic.twitter.com/TqNJesiTWG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 7, 2018

Holy moly, Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel got his first career touchdown reception on Sunday, and boy did he ever earn it. Look at this incredible effort after the catch.

Another day, another one-hander for OBJ

It's been a rather eventful week for Odell Beckham Jr., but his Sunday got off to a good start. The Giants receiver made yet another great one-handed catch in the first quarter.