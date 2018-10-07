NFL games today, Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Panthers' Gano drills 63-yard kick for win
All of the best highlights from Week 5 are right here
NFL Week 5 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- New England Patriots 38, Indianapolis Colts 24 (Recap)
Sunday
- Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 17 (Recap)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 41, Atlanta Falcons 17 (Recap)
- Cleveland Browns 12, Baltimore Ravens 9 OT (Recap)
- N.Y. Jets 34, Denver Broncos 16 (Recap)
- Detroit Lions 31, Green Bay Packers 23 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 14 (Recap)
- Carolina Panthers 33, N.Y. Giants 31 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 13, Tennessee Titans 12 (Recap)
- Oakland Raiders at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- L.A. Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
- Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
The Browns win! On a Sunday!
And with one of the ugliest game-winning kicks you'll ever see. But a win's a win!
Holy Gano
It has not been the best day for kickers (*cough* Mason Crosby *cough* *cough*) but Graham Gano came up HUGE to win the game for the Panthers. He showed off his atomic leg and nerves of steel by drilling this 63-yard field goal as time expired. That thing may have been good from 70.
Beckham's big day continues
Odell Beckham, have yourself a day. After throwing a touchdown earlier in the day, the Giants receiver has picked up his first receiving touchdown of the year as well.
Fins down
Once upon a time, the Dolphins had a 17-0 lead over the Bengals. However, things have gone very downhill for the Fins in the second half, and Ryan Tannehill has surrendered two pick-sixes to the Bengals defense as Cincinnati has put up 27 unanswered points.
Grant gets going
Jakeem Grant's speed makes him a big play threat both in the offense and on special teams. Grant showcased that speed on a 70-yard punt return that went for a touchdown. He was initially ruled out at the 2-yard line, but replay confirmed that he was able to stay inbounds before getting in the end zone.
Odell Beckham Jr. ... dual threat?
OBJ already has a highlight reel catch, but now he also has a highlight reel throw. The Giants dug into their bag of tricks and Beckham made a perfect pass to Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard touchdown pass.
Here's a wild stat for you:
Beckham might be the Giants' best quarterback.
Goodbye
Isaiah Crowell owns the day's longest play from scrimmage, as he ripped off this 77-yard touchdown run against the Broncos. Look at him turn on the jets.
They also got a 76-yard TD on this toss to Robby Anderson. He fast.
R.I.P. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Here lies Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, absolutely ruined by this stiff arm from Kenny Golladay.
Holy moly, Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel got his first career touchdown reception on Sunday, and boy did he ever earn it. Look at this incredible effort after the catch.
Another day, another one-hander for OBJ
It's been a rather eventful week for Odell Beckham Jr., but his Sunday got off to a good start. The Giants receiver made yet another great one-handed catch in the first quarter.
