NFL games today, Week 5 scores, schedule, updates: Big Ben tosses two pick-sixes to Jags
Everything you need to know for Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season is here
A catfight between two 3-1 teams -- the Panthers and Lions -- in the wake of the flap over Cam Newton sexist remarks and a battle between the winless Chargers and New York Giants are among the early storylines in Week 5. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule and how to watch.
Schedule
Thursday
New England Patriots 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Chargers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts , 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
How to watch on TV, stream
BAL-OAK | JAC-PIT | BUF-CIN | TEN-MIA | LAC-NYG | DAL-GB | LAR-SEA
Big Ben's very bad day
Drama continues to surround the 2017 Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger. See Sunday in Pittsburgh where Roethlisberger has thrown two pick-sixes to the Jaguars. Roethlisberger hasn't done that in a game since 2006.
Here's the first pick-six:
That's an incredible pick and return from Jalen Ramsey. The second pick came from Barry Church with four minutes to go in the third quarter. Church returned the pick 51 yards to the house.
Big Ben's bad day comes just hours after NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Antonio Brown's Week 4 tirade had its roots in the Steelers' Week 3 anthem decision, and Roethisberger's call as a captain to keep the team in the tunnel.
So that's why Garrett went No. 1
Myles Garrett , the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, made his first NFL start on Sunday after sitting out the first four weeks of the season rehabbing a high ankle sprain. Garrett took no time in making his presence felt, chopping down Jets quarterback Josh McCown for his first career sack.
not bad for your very first play in the NFL. Garrett is far from done. He racked up another sack in the first half and could have more before all is said and done Sunday in Cleveland.
Run CMC finally hits paydirt
So you drafted Christian McCaffrey in Fantasy, thinking he was going to be a touchdown machine in the revamped Panthers offense. Here's hoping you didn't bench him this week after he was shut out from the end zone in the Panthers' first four games. The touted rookie finally got into the end zone on Sunday against the Lions on a perfectly executed shovel pass from Cam Newton.
Eagles off to the races in Philly
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC? Or are the Cardinals just that bad? Probably more of the latter. What's not in dispute is that the Eagles are flying in Philly, jumping out to a 21-0 lead against the Cardinals in the first quarter. After connecting with Trey Burke, then Zach Ertz on TD passes of 15 and 11 yards, Carson Wentz hit the first-quarter hat trick by uncorking a 59-yard TD bomb to Torrey Smith . Smith beat Arizona Cardinals corner Justin Bethel off the line of scrimmage and deep down the field.
Talk about a home-run ball, followed by a fitting TD celebration.
That's more like it, Bengals
The Bengals offense has come back to life after an historically awful start to the season, with Andy Dalton and A.J. Green connecting on a 77-yard bomb Sunday in the first quarter against the Bills. This is about as easy as it gets in the NFL. Tre'Davious White , welcome to the NFL, rook.
