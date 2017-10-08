NFL games today, Week 5 scores, schedule, updates: Dak rolls in first half vs. Packers

NFL Week 5 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

New England Patriots 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Cardinals 7 (Recap)

Cincinnati Bengals 20, Buffalo Bills 16 (Recap)

Carolina Panthers 27, Detroit Lions 24 (Recap)

Jacksonville Jaguars 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 9 (Recap)

Los Angeles Chargers 27, New York Giants 22 (Recap)

New York Jets 17, Cleveland Browns 14 (Recap)

Indianapolis Colts 26, San Francisco 49ers 23 in OT (Recap)

Miami Dolphins 16, Tennessee Titans 10 (Recap)

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams , 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Cowboys blow coverage on Nelson

After the Cowboys offense enjoyed a dynamite first half (more on that in a moment), the Packers managed to battle back after halftime, thanks in part to a Jordy Nelson TD where he couldn't have been any more open. You can check out that play here.

Dak gets Cowboys rolling in Big D

Dak Prescott helped stake the Cowboys to an early lead in Sunday's Packers-Cowboys tilt, a rematch of last season's instant-classic NFC divisional game, with this rifle shot to Bryce Butler on third-and-14 while facing heavy pressure from the Packers' pass rush.

The Cowboys capped the drive with a two-yard Prescott TD pass to Cole Beasley to go up 7-0. The Packers answered with an Aaron Rodgers ' TD pass to Davante Adams, only for Mason Crosby to miss the extra point.

The Cowboys went on to score two more touchdowns in the first half, including this beauty to Dez Bryant:

Big Ben's very bad day

Not one, not two, not three, not four ... Nope. Ben Roethlisberger has tossed five -- yes, five -- interceptions to the Jaguars on Sunday, including two pick-sixes within three minutes. Roethlisberger hasn't done that in a game since 2006.

Here's the first pick-six:

That's an incredible pick and return from Jalen Ramsey . The second pick came from Barry Church with four minutes to go in the third quarter. Church returned the pick 51 yards to the house.

Big Ben's bad day comes just hours after NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Antonio Brown's Week 4 tirade had its roots in the Steelers' Week 3 anthem decision, and Roethisberger's call as a captain to keep the team in the tunnel. Expect the drama in Pittsburgh to continue after Roethliberger's putrid showing in an ugly loss to the Jaguars.

So that's why Garrett went No. 1

Myles Garrett , the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, made his first NFL start on Sunday after sitting out the first four weeks of the season rehabbing a high ankle sprain. Garrett took no time in making his presence felt, chopping down Jets quarterback Josh McCown for his first career sack.

Not bad for your very first play in the NFL. Garrett is far from done. He racked up another sack in the first half and could have more before all is said and done Sunday in Cleveland.

Run CMC finally hits paydirt

So you drafted Christian McCaffrey in Fantasy, thinking he was going to be a touchdown machine in the revamped Panthers offense. Here's hoping you didn't bench him this week after he was shut out from the end zone in the Panthers' first four games. The touted rookie finally got into the end zone on Sunday against the Lions on a perfectly executed shovel pass from Cam Newton .

Eagles off to the races in Philly

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC? Or are the Cardinals just that bad? Probably more of the latter. What's not in dispute is that the Eagles are flying in Philly, jumping out to a 21-0 lead against the Cardinals in the first quarter. After connecting with Trey Burton , then Zach Ertz on TD passes of 15 and 11 yards, Carson Wentz hit the first-quarter hat trick by uncorking a 59-yard TD bomb to Torrey Smith . Smith beat Arizona Cardinals corner Justin Bethel off the line of scrimmage and deep down the field.

TORREY SMITH TO THE HOUSE!



He knocks this celebration out of the park. 😂 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/s3fhjap6K5 — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2017

Talk about a home-run ball, followed by a fitting TD celebration.

That's more like it, Bengals

The Bengals offense has come back to life after an historically awful start to the season, with Andy Dalton and A.J. Green connecting on a 77-yard bomb Sunday in the first quarter against the Bills. This is about as easy as it gets in the NFL. Tre'Davious White , welcome to the NFL, rook.



