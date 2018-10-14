NFL games today, Week 6 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Buccaneers nearly pull off miracle play

NFL Week 6 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Falcons survive the weirdest last-ditch Buccaneers effort

With seven seconds left in Falcons-Buccaneers in a five-point game, the Buccaneers ran a draw to Jameis Winston. Once Winston hit resistance from the Falcons defense, he tried to throw it away. It somehow almost worked, but the Falcons escaped with a 34-29 win.





Bears defense stands pat at the 1-yard line in OT

The Bears haven't given up a touchdown on the ground all season, and the defense just got its biggest stop of the season. On the 1-yard line in overtime on the opening possession, the defense forced a Kenyan Drake fumble to stay alive in Miami. It's an incredible game in Miami, as the Bears try to survive what's been a remarkably closely-contested game.

Antonio Brown is forever clutch

The Bengals left just a bit too much time on the clock for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. Down one, Antonio Brown took a slant 31 yards to the end zone to put Pittsburgh ahead with 10 seconds left. A two-point conversion for good measure put the Steelers up seven, as Brown continued his big day in Cincy.

Albert Wilson continues to thrill in Miami

Albert Wilson is killing it against Chicago. After a touchdown on a screen earlier, he took this one 75 yards to tie things up with the Bears. Wilson has six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. This last touchdown ultimately forced overtime in Miami.

ALBERT WILSON AGAIN!



75 yards to the house and we're tied in Miami! #CHIvsMIA #FinsUp



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/dYSNqbdHs5 — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2018

The Nathan Peterman Experiment has failed (again)

Hope didn't last long. Johnathan Joseph returned an interception for a touchdown to put the Texans up 20-13 on the Bills after Nathan Peterman stared down Kelvin Benjamin. Peterman threw another desperation pick on the ensuing drive to lock it up for Houston.

There's Antonio!

Antonio Brown has been relatively quiet against the Bengals, but a 49-yard gain changed all of that. This catch is his longest of the season, and it's his second straight week with a 45-plus yard reception.

The Steelers went on to kick a field goal to go up 20-14 against the Bengals. Vontaze Burfict continued to build his brand in this game, with an elbow to the head of Brown that missed and took out his teammate.

Albert Wilson ties it up for the Dolphins

Albert Wilson is electric with the ball in his hands, and we saw it again Sunday against the Bears. He takes the screen 43 yards for the Dolphins to bring the Dolphins within two, before a two-point conversion tied the game up at 21.

Buccaneers closing in on Falcons

Julio Jones still doesn't have a touchdown, but the Falcons looked like they had this game in hand. It's 24-22 in Atlanta, after the Falcons led 21-6 in the second quarter. The Buccaneers cut the lead down to two on a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin.

Ouchtown population Chris Ivory bro

Chris Ivory might rethink the dreadlocks after Jadeveon Clowney tackled him by the hair. This does not look fun at all.

Jadeveon Clowney tackled Chris Ivory literally by a hair. pic.twitter.com/HwWszpe8pK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2018

Melvin Gordon is unstoppable

Melvin Gordon has notched three touchdowns for the Chargers in a rout of the Browns, as Los Angeles continues to roll. The Browns have no answers for the Bolts' offense, and this game is way past ugly status.

The Nathan Peterman Experiment is back

After Josh Allen checked out with an injury, Nathan Peterman entered the game for the Bills. A touchdown pass to Zay Jones put the Bills up 13-6 over the Texans, as Buffalo undoubtedly is hoping that the Peterman experiment goes better this time around.

How the Vikings offense got its groove back

Adam Thielen now has six straight 100-yard games, Latavius Murray has the first 100-yard rushing game of the season, and the Vikings are rolling over the Cardinals. It's a holdover from last week's loss to the Rams, which came in spite of a strong offensive performance.

Have a day Tyrell Williams!

Well, not much you can do about this one if you're the Browns. On a clear false start from Russell Okung, the Chargers ran a play anyways and Tyrell Williams caught his second touchdown pass of the quarter from 29 yards out on 3rd-and-6. The Browns are down 21-6 at the half, and that one has to leave a sour taste in their mouth.





Williams' first TD was amazing. It doesn't matter how good your coverage is sometimes. Philip Rivers launched a 49-yard bomb to Williams, who was blanketed in triple coverage. The score put the Chargers ahead of the Browns 14-3. Cleveland is yet to lose at home this season, but the Chargers are going to make things tough on them.

The turnover battle in Indianapolis continues

There have been five first-half turnovers in Jets vs. Colts, with both teams just looking bad at times. Andrew Luck has a pair of picks and Sam Darnold has one, but Luck's receivers are really letting him down. First Marlon Mack dropped a screen, and now Ryan Grant let one go right into the hands of Avery Williamson. Each team also has a fumble lost, and the Jets have a 20-13 lead.

Touchdowns are more fun from Funchess



You can't beat watching a receiver just out-muscle a guy for a catch. On a pretty poorly-thrown ball from Cam Newton, Devin Funchess jumps and snatches the ball from Quinton Dunbar, who was late getting his head around. It's the Panthers' first score of the game, but the Redskins still lead by 10.

Sackmaster (J.J.) Watt is at it again

Khalil Mack may be getting the headlines, but J.J. Watt has been doing this for years. Watt sacked Josh Allen to notch his seventh of the season, pulling ahead of his brother T.J. and Geno Atkins for the league lead. He's showing how dominant he can be when he's healthy this season.

The league leader in sacks is at it again.#BUFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/7mpGwPZ3cD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 14, 2018

DangeRuss

Russell Wilson simply won't be denied. The Seahawks' quarterback loses the snap, feels the pocket closing in on him, climbs the pocket and puts a beautiful touchdown pass on David Moore to put the Seahawks up 14-0 over the Raiders in London.

Josh Norman gets a gimme against his former team

On a Cam Newton throw that looked like it was batted at the line of scrimmage, Josh Norman had one of easiest deep interceptions you'll see. Norman, who was benched against the Saints last week, is trying to send a message against his former team.

Only one hand needed for Jordan Reed

Jordan Reed might not have needed to make this catch one-handed, but it's a lot cooler that he did. On a throw that got away from Alex Smith a bit, Reed bails him out by palming it one-handed and tucking it.

Latavius Murray keeps the stiff arm train going

It's stiff arm season in the NFL. From Vance McDonald ending Chris Conte to Kenny Golladay putting HaHa Clinton-Dix in a body bag, it's been a bad year for defenders. Latavius Murray continued the trend, shrugging off the Cardinals' Antoine Bethea on his way to the end zone.

An encore performance from Nuk?

DeAndre Hopkins officially put the NFL on notice in primetime last week, and he's continuing his dominance. The rule with Hopkins is simple: Throw it somewhere, and he'll get it. He opened the scoring in Texans-Bills with an outstanding catch on a high throw from Deshaun Watson.

Brock Osweiler puts the Dolphins on the board

With a little help from Leonard Floyd forgetting that football is not pro wrestling, Brock Osweiler has the Dolphins on top of the Bears early with a nice touchdown pass to Nick O'Leary.

Leonard Floyd was flagged for this Captain Insano tackle on Danny Amendola. pic.twitter.com/bE8oQEdQEl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2018

Bad luck for Luck

Morris Claiborne got things started off right for the Jets after Marlon Mack dropped a screen. After a few bobbles, Claiborne ended up with the ball and housed it for the first touchdown of the day just 10 seconds into the game.