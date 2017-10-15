NFL games today, Week 6 scores, schedule, updates: Chargers win another close game

NFL Week 6 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles 28, Carolina Panthers 23 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Chicago Bears 27, Baltimore Ravens 24 in OT (Recap)

Houston Texans 33, Cleveland Browns 17 (Recap)

New Orleans Saints 52, Detroit Lions 38 (Recap)

Minnesota Vikings 23, Green Bay Packers 10 (Recap)

Miami Dolphins 20, Atlanta Falcons (Recap)

New England Patriots 24, New York Jets 17 (Recap)

Washington Redskins 26, San Francisco 49ers 24 (Recap)

Los Angeles Rams 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 (Recap)

Arizona Cardinals 38, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33 (Recap)

Los Angeles Chargers 17, Oakland Raiders 16 (Recap)

Pittsburgh Steelers 19, Kansas City Chiefs 13 (Takeaways)

New York Giants at Denver Broncos , 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans , 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Chargers changing narratives in close games

The Chargers have become notorious for losing close games since the start of 2016, and every time is seemed a turnaround for their season was around the corner, another close one would slip away. But last week the Chargers went on the road and beat a decimated Giants team in a one-score game. And this week, they did it again, winning in the final seconds over the division rival Raiders in Oakland:

These aren't the Chargers we've come to know and love/hate, folks.

Steelers ruin Chiefs' unbeaten record

Pittsburgh has had their fair share of struggles this season, but they gave Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs some trouble on Sunday. The Chiefs were the last undefeated team in the NFL heading into the week, but the Steelers knocked them off that throne, even if they had to bend the rules to do so ...

Alex Smith did not appreciate Mike Mitchell going low on him. pic.twitter.com/Vec1mTcxPP — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 15, 2017

Smith was understandably upset after that dirty play. He got the flag, but was unable to complete the comeback, thanks in part to Antonio Brown and magic plays like this:

*Mutombo finger wag*

It's been a big day for special teams across the NFL, and the Rams are the latest team to get in on the action. Los Angeles created some separation on the scoreboard when Cory Littleton stuffed the Jags' punt attempt and Malcolm Brown scooped up the loose ball for the score.

Lights Out

Marquette King continues to be the king of punter celebrations (though it's not much of a fierce competition) and he once again came prepared this Sunday. After a great punt pinned the Chargers inside their own 20-yard line, King channeled his inner Shawne Merriman for a "Lights Out" throwback celly.

Barth. Bears. Battlestar Galactica

The Bears got their second win of the season on Sunday, their first with rookie Mitch Trubisky under center. Chicago certainly didn't make it easy on themselves, as they allowed a game-tying punt return to Baltimore late in the fourth quarter that sent the game to overtime.

However, the Bears managed to bounce back and survive the scare. It was Connor Barth who stuck the dagger into the heart of the Ravens when he delivered the game-winning field goal in OT.

Some end zone love for the linemen

Defensive linemen don't often get the chance to put points on the scoreboard, but Sunday's Lions-Saints game was a wacky one that saw touchdowns scored by a defensive lineman from both teams. First, it was A'Shawn Robinson picking off Drew Brees just a few yards outside of the end zone and bringing it in for the score.

A’Shawn Robinson said he always dreamed of scoring a touchdown. He just did. pic.twitter.com/UImTZVPxuS — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 15, 2017

Then, it was New Orleans' Cam Jordan tipping a Matt Stafford pass to himself inside the end zone for a pick-six of his own. That's quite the response, but it wasn't even the Saints' first defensive touchdown of the day. That came when Alex Okafor and Kenny Vaccaro combined for a scoop and score in the opening quarter. Those defensive scores helped make the difference in the Saints' 14-point victory over Detroit.

Allow Adrian Peterson to reintroduce himself

Adrian Peterson suited up for the Cardinals for the first time since being traded by the Saints, and he made an immediate impact in Arizona. On the Cards' first drive, AP found his way to pay dirt for his first touchdown of the year.

Peterson had just 81 yards in four games with the Saints to begin the season, and he came close to surpassing that total in his first two drives on Sunday.

Adrian Peterson has 76 rushing yards.



On 7 carries.



In the first quarter.



On two drives. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2017

The Jets didn't get any help with this call

It's usually not easy being a Jets fan, but it was made a little tougher on Sunday thanks to a controversial ruling by refs in the fourth quarter. After Austin Seferian-Jenkins appeared to score a touchdown that would have cut the Patriots' lead to 24-21, officials determined that Seferian-Jenkins fumbled the ball just prior to crossing the goal line and didn't regain possession in time for the touchdown to count. Instead, it was called a touchback and the ball was given to the Patriots.

Jets TD reversed to a touchback after this is ruled a fumble out of the end zone. What a weird play pic.twitter.com/6nyHgbNCq3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 15, 2017

That's a really tough call to make in that situation, especially with the ruling being a touchdown on the field. It's clear Seferian-Jenkins momentarily lost control of the ball, but it's pretty difficult to say with absolute certainty that he didn't have it back in his possession before going out of bounds. Either way, it was a brutal turn of events for the Jets and their fans.

You like one-handed catches?

I hope so, because we got 'em! The Lions were beat up by the Saints but Marvin Jones did his best to give Detroit fans something to cheer about. The Lions receiver battled a defender and made this awesome one-handed grab for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Then, Minnesota's Laquon Treadwell made this one-handed snag, which basically defies any sense of logic. So, here ... just take the clip and try to figure it out for yourself. I'm still searching for answers myself.

So this was nice pic.twitter.com/W3OWky2qpf — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 15, 2017

Weirdest play of the day?

Bobby Rainey must be a Chumbawumba fan because he got knocked down, but he got up again. The Ravens' kick returner managed to get the Ravens their first TD of the day on a bizarre return in the third quarter. Rainey got knocked down by a teammate and, as most players assumed the play was dead, he took advantage of the confusion by sprinting downfield and taking it to the house for a 96-yard score. You're never gonna keep him down.

The Patriots have awoken

After falling into an early 14-0 hole against the Jets, the Pats closed out the first half strong and headed into the locker room with the score tied 14-14. A Malcolm Butler interception allowed New England to charge down the field with under a minute left and get things equalized. This gorgeous throw and catch from Tom Brady to Brandin Cooks got them into the red zone.

How the first half ended.



Act II: @brandincooks catch 🎯🎯🎯: pic.twitter.com/YdakQDxg1x — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2017

And this quick pass to Rob Gronkowski , who is back in the lineup after missing Week 5 with a thigh injury, got them in the end zone.

On the other side of the half, it was Gronk finding the end zone once again to give the Patriots their first lead of the day.

TOM BRADY LEAN BACK pic.twitter.com/RKAfIIlpe2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 15, 2017





We've got a running back passing TD!



Things seem to be going pretty well for the Bears today. After getting this wild interception to fall into their lap ...

... Chicago then turned around and and capitalized on the strength of a passing touchdown from Tarik Cohen -- their running back. It was a great pitch and catch, with Zach Miller snagging the toss in the end zone. Maybe if Mitch Trubisky doesn't work out ...

Meet Brett Hundley

After Aaron Rodgers was carted off with a broken collarbone in in the first quarter, Green Bay backup Brett Hundley stepped in for the Packers. His first pass attempt? An interception. His second pass attempt? A touchdown. That's progression, baby! The 24-year-old tossed his first career touchdown pass and Davante Adams was on the receiving end of the score.

Golden Tate burns Saints for great TD

Our first good laugh of the day comes courtesy of Saints defense, which somehow allowed Golden Tate to burn them for a 45-yard touchdown despite having ample opportunity to bring him down. The Lions wideout made a third-down snag and was able to scamper past three Saints defenders along the sideline as he took it to the house. The flip into the end zone was a nice finishing touch...

... but the People's Elbow celebration was even better. Perfect execution.

Jets get off to quick start against Pats

If the Patriots were hoping their defense would get back on track this Sunday against the Jets, well ... the opening drive wasn't particularly promising for New England. The Jets drove down the field with an effective six-minute drive that culminated in a Josh McCown touchdown pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins. The key highlight was this beautiful third down catch by Jeremy Kerley that put the Jets inside the 5-yard line.