NFL games today, Week 6 scores, schedule, updates: Jets off to hot start against Pats

NFL Week 6 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Thursday

Eagles 28, Panthers 23 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Bears at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Browns at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Lions at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Packers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

49ers at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

L.A. Rams at Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Buccaneers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

L.A. Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Steelers at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

N.Y. Giants at Broncos, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Gametracker)



Monday

Colts at Titans, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Gametracker)

Golden Tate burns Saints for great TD

Our first good laugh of the day comes courtesy of New Orleans' defense, which somehow allowed Golden Tate to burn them for a 45-yard touchdown despite having ample opportunity to bring him down. The Lions' wideout made a third down snag and was able to scamper past three Saints defenders along the sideline as he took it to the house. The flip into the end zone was a nice finishing touch...

...but the People's Elbow celebration was even better. Perfect execution.

Jets get off to quick start against Pats

If the Patriots were hoping their defense would get back on track this Sunday against the Jets, well ... the opening drive wasn't particularly promising for New England. The Jets drove down the field with an effective six-minute drive that culminated in a Josh McCown touchdown pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins. The key highlight was this beautiful third down catch by Jeremy Kerley that put the Jets inside the 5-yard line.