NFL games today, Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Adam Thielen still can't be stopped
All of the best highlights from Week 7 are right here
NFL Week 7 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Denver Broncos 45, Arizona Cardinals 10 (Recap)
Sunday
- Los Angeles Chargers 20, Tennessee Titans 19 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday
- New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Mitchy Magic
Just when the Patriots thought they had Mitch Trubisky right where they wanted him, he pulled a Houdini act and found a way to scamper all the way to the end zone.
Holy D-Hop
DeAndre Hopkins went from "D-Hop" to "D-Hand" with this sick one-handed grab during the first quarter of the Texans' matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Brady-to-Edelman connection still thriving
In case there was any doubt, Julian Edelman remains a big weapon in the Patriots' offense after serving his suspension to start this season. The Pats wide receiver picked up his second TD of the year on New England's first drive against Chicago on Sunday, and he earned every bit of those six points.
Thielen gets on the board early
Adam Thielen's incredible season rolls on without any sign of slowing down. The Vikings receiver picked up a touchdown on Minnesota's first drive of the day on Sunday, burning the Jets' defense for a 34-yard touchdown.
