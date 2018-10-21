NFL games today, Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Bucs win as Catanzaro buries long FG in OT

NFL Week 7 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

From 59 yards!

The Browns seemed to be fiending for yet another tie, and who can blame them? They were mere minutes away from an illustrious 2-3-2 record on the season, but Chandler Catanzaro spoiled those plans with an incredible boot in overtime. The Bucs kicker managed to deliver a clutch game-winning field goal from 59 yards out to hand Cleveland an L. Yes, FIFTY-NINE yards.

It doesn't get closer than this

The Bears had one last chance to pull even with the Patriots as time expired, but they had to go with the Hail Mary to make it happen. They came oh so close when Kevin White pulled down the heave from Mitch Trubisky, but he came up one yard short as New England gang-tackled him before he was able to break the plane. That's a heartbreaking finish for Chicago.

Mayfield making it happen

Baker Mayfield is doing damage both via the ground and the air, and he's attempting to lead the Browns to a comeback win against the Buccaneers. He found the game-tying touchdown with this seed to Jarvis Landry, who made a nice catch to get into the end zone.

But Mayfield also has over 40 yards on the ground, much of which came on this great run.

Jon Jones making DBs proud

We've seen a number of impressive one-handed catches today, but this one comes from a defensive back! Jonathan Jones came up with a spectacular interception of Mitchell Trubisky in the the fourth quarter of a close game. Trubisky has had a pretty rough day through the air, and this one seemed like it could have been a big-time touchdown had he not underthrown it.

Brock Osweiler out here throwing dimes

This throw to Danny Amendola was something else. What a toss, what a catch.

Yeldon comes up big

The Jaguars are having some issues at quarterback today and Cody Kessler is in for the benched Blake Bortles, but T.J. Yeldon helped them get on the board in the second half. The running back made a great catch in the end zone on this flip from Kessler.

Flash! Ah-AHHHH!

Cordarrelle Patterson had a costly special teams fumble early in the first half of the Patriots' game against the Bears, but he made up for it with a huge 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. The speed is unreal ... that kicker never stood a chance.

The Patriots went on to get another special teams touchdown in the second half when Dont'a Hightower blocked a punt and Kyle Van Noy scooped it up before taking it to the house.

Mitchy Magic

Just when the Patriots thought they had Mitchell Trubisky right where they wanted him, he pulled a Houdini act and found a way to scamper all the way to the end zone.

Wow. Wow. Wowwwwwwwwwww.@Mtrubisky10 makes a little magic happen and finds the end zone for the @chicagobears!



📺: CBS #DaBears pic.twitter.com/i33EuxHtuk — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2018

Trubisky has over 80 yards on the ground today, and the Patriots are doing their damn best to make him look like Madden 2004 Mike Vick out there.

.@Mtrubisky10 on the move!



Making defenders miss and gaining all sorts of yards 🔥🔥🔥



📺: CBS #DaBears pic.twitter.com/Mh3qYNDTeD — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2018

Holy D-Hop

DeAndre Hopkins went from "D-Hop" to "D-Hand" with this sick one-handed grab during the first quarter of the Texans' matchup against the Jaguars.

Brady-to-Edelman connection still thriving

In case there was any doubt, Julian Edelman remains a big weapon in the Patriots' offense after serving his suspension to start this season. The Pats wide receiver picked up his second TD of the year on New England's first drive against Chicago on Sunday, and he earned every bit of those six points.

Thielen gets on the board early

Adam Thielen's incredible season rolls on without any sign of slowing down. The Vikings receiver picked up a touchdown on Minnesota's first drive of the day, burning the Jets' defense for a 34-yard touchdown.