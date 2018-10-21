NFL games today, Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Cordarrelle Patterson takes kickoff 95 yards for TD

NFL Week 7 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Flash! Ah-AHHHH!

Cordarrelle Patterson had a costly special teams fumble early in the first half of the Patriots' game against the Bears, but he made up for it with a huge 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. The speed is unreal ... that kicker never stood a chance.

Mitchy Magic

Just when the Patriots thought they had Mitchell Trubisky right where they wanted him, he pulled a Houdini act and found a way to scamper all the way to the end zone.

Wow. Wow. Wowwwwwwwwwww.@Mtrubisky10 makes a little magic happen and finds the end zone for the @chicagobears!



Holy D-Hop

DeAndre Hopkins went from "D-Hop" to "D-Hand" with this sick one-handed grab during the first quarter of the Texans' matchup against the Jaguars.

Brady-to-Edelman connection still thriving

In case there was any doubt, Julian Edelman remains a big weapon in the Patriots' offense after serving his suspension to start this season. The Pats wide receiver picked up his second TD of the year on New England's first drive against Chicago on Sunday, and he earned every bit of those six points.

Thielen gets on the board early

Adam Thielen's incredible season rolls on without any sign of slowing down. The Vikings receiver picked up a touchdown on Minnesota's first drive of the day, burning the Jets' defense for a 34-yard touchdown.