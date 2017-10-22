NFL games today, Week 7 scores, schedule, updates: Bears defense feasting on Panthers

NFL Week 7 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Thursday

Raiders 31,Chiefs 30 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Arizona at L.A. Rams in London, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (Gametracker)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (Gametracker)

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Gametracker)



Monday



Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Gametracker)

Kenny Stills finds his inner Jermaine Kearse

This ridiculous catch from Kenny Stills is part skill, part focus, and part luck...but completely amazing. It's also one that may bring fans flashbacks to Jermaine Kearse's catch against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Rookie-to-rookie connection in Chicago

You already know the Bears defense is getting the job done today, but the offense is having a bit of fun as well. Here's rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky finding rookie running back Tarik Cohen for a massive gain that helped set up a field goal.

Bears defense feasting on Carolina's mistakes

The Panthers' first drive didn't exactly lead to the result they wanted. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel didn't exactly inspire a lot of faith in his hands as he flubbed a pitch from Cam Newton and allowed the Bears' Eddie Jackson to take it back for a defensive TD.

Jackson and Chicago's defense came up with yet another defensive touchdown later in the first half with this wacky interception.

So, for those keeping track at home, that's a 75-yard scoop and score and a 76-yard pick-six for Jackson in the first half alone. Have a day, son.

Miami Olphins

See what I did there? (If not, it's because Miami's D is basically invisible today. Learn basic humor for me.) Just look at this run from Matt Forte...not exactly a tackling clinic put on by the Fins.

And look at this touchdown pass from Josh McCown. Plenty of empty space to work with both on and off the field.

Me immediately after doing anything somewhat productive pic.twitter.com/zUDiM7JzWf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 22, 2017

Look what I found!

DeSean Jackson's tenacity (and Buffalo's ineptitude) turned a would-be Bills interception into a first down reception for D-Jax. Tampa is probably going to want to avoid throws like that for the rest of the day, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.

Brutal.

Mike Wallace had to leave the first quarter of the Ravens-Vikings game after taking this scary shot to the head from a Minnesota defender. The blow was so violent that Wallace's helmet popped off. He had to be helped off the field by the team's medical staff.

Packers still have a dangerous A-A-Ron



Green Bay entered Sunday without Aaron Rodgers ready to go under center for the first time in a long while, but they managed to get off to a hot start regardless. Brett Hundley didn't even need to complete a pass on his first drive, as Aaron Jones carried the ball four times for 70 yards en route to a game-opening touchdown. The big blow was this 46-yard carry that brought him to pay dirt.