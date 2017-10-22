NFL games today, Week 7 scores, schedule, updates: Seahawks, Steelers get tricky

NFL Week 7 is underway. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Thursday

Raiders 31, Chiefs 30 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Rams 33, Cardinals 0 (Recap)

Vikings 24, Ravens 16 (Recap)

Bears 17, Panthers 3 (Recap)

Jaguars 27, Colts 0 (Recap)

Saints 26, Packers 17 (Recap)

Dolphins 31, Jets 28 (Recap)

Bills 30, Buccaneers 27 (Recap)

Titans 12, Browns 9 in OT (Recap)

Cowboys 40, 49ers 10 (Recap)

Steelers 29, Bengals 14 (Recap)

Chargers 21, Broncos 0 (Recap)

Seahawks 24, Giants 7 (Recap)

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Let's get tricky

The Seahawks pulled off the best trick play of the day with this double-pass, which was capped off with an incredible grab by Paul Richardson in the end zone. The catch would be incredible on its own but the extra wrinkle of it being a fancy trick play makes everything a bit more fun.

The Steelers also ran some successful trickery of their own.

Zeke zooms to a hot start

A 49ers fumble on the opening kickoff set up the Cowboys in great position to start the game, and Ezekiel Elliott (still in the lineup while his pending suspension remains in limbo) pounded the rock in for a one-yard touchdown. Zeke followed that up by scoring a few minutes later with a 25-yard rush. Two touchdowns in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the game is a pretty strong start for the Cowboys running back.

But wait, there's more! Elliott took a screen pass 72 yards to the house to close out the first half for the Cowboys. Condolences to anyone facing him in Fantasy this week.

Le'Veon Bell ... so disrespectful

Yes, that is quite rude. That's the kind of stiff arm that makes a defender want to pack his bags and go straight home.

Terrible defense, outstanding celebration

The Steelers took advantage of some very bad defense from the Bengals on this touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the score was quickly outdone by the ensuing celebration in the end zone.

Seriously, this is so great. The Steelers are clearly better at finding their players than the Bengals are.

Jason Witten casually makes a 'catch of the day' candidate

They oughta call him Jason Wit-five because he only needs one hand to get the job done. (I'm sorry for this one.)

Bolting to six

Travis Benjamin opened the scoring in the Broncos-Chargers game with a punt return touchdown, and he did so nearly untouched. Great blocking from L.A. on this play.

Titans escape humiliation in Cleveland

The Browns hadn't won a single game heading into Sunday's contest at home against the Titans. They put up a commendable fight against Tennessee but, alas, they lost again. But, on the bright side, they lost in overtime, so things are (relatively) looking up in Cleveland! Congratulations to the Titans for narrowly avoiding being the league's laughing stock this week.

Weird finish in Buffalo

The Buccaneers couldn't get the miracle to go their way, but you certainly have to give them credit for trying.

Rams go off on offense again

The Rams came into this weekend with the NFL's top offensive unit and they once again finished above the 30-point threshold on Sunday. Los Angeles took it to the Cardinals in their contest in London, beating Arizona 33-0. Another thrilling contest for football fans in England to enjoy!

Jaguars torching Colts in their own barn

Jaguars are higher up on the food chain than horses, which helps explain what's happened during Sunday's contest in Indianapolis. (Also, the Colts stink.) The Jags are running wild in Indy and making it look pretty easy. T.J. Yeldon let his engine purr with this 58-yard sprint to the end zone in the third quarter.

Christian McCaffrey only needs one hand

"Run CMC" became "Catch CMC" in pretty impressive fashion on Sunday. Not bad ups for a dude south of six feet tall ...

Kenny Stills finds his inner Jermaine Kearse

This ridiculous catch from Kenny Stills is part skill, part focus, and part luck ... but completely amazing. It's also one that may bring fans flashbacks to Jermaine Kearse's catch against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Rookie-to-rookie connection in Chicago

You already know the Bears defense is getting the job done today, but the offense is having a bit of fun as well. Here's rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky finding rookie running back Tarik Cohen for a massive gain that helped set up a field goal.

Bears defense feasting on Carolina's mistakes

The Panthers' first drive didn't exactly lead to the result they wanted. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel didn't exactly inspire a lot of faith in his hands as he flubbed a pitch from Cam Newton and allowed the Bears' Eddie Jackson to take it back for a defensive TD.

Jackson and Chicago's defense came up with yet another defensive touchdown later in the first half with this wacky interception.

So, for those keeping track at home, that's a 75-yard scoop and score and a 76-yard pick-six for Jackson in the first half alone. Have a day, son.

Miami Olphins

See what I did there? (If not, it's because Miami's D is basically invisible today. Learn basic humor for me.) Just look at this run from Matt Forte...not exactly a tackling clinic put on by the Fins.

And look at this touchdown pass from Josh McCown. Plenty of empty space to work with both on and off the field.

Look what I found!

DeSean Jackson's tenacity (and Buffalo's ineptitude) turned a would-be Bills interception into a first down reception for D-Jax. Tampa is probably going to want to avoid throws like that for the rest of the day, but sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.

Brutal.

Mike Wallace had to leave the first quarter of the Ravens-Vikings game after taking this scary shot to the head from a Minnesota defender. The blow was so violent that Wallace's helmet popped off. He had to be helped off the field by the team's medical staff.

Packers still have a dangerous A-A-Ron



Green Bay entered Sunday without Aaron Rodgers ready to go under center for the first time in a long while, but they managed to get off to a hot start regardless. Brett Hundley didn't even need to complete a pass on his first drive, as Aaron Jones carried the ball four times for 70 yards en route to a game-opening touchdown. The big blow was this 46-yard carry that brought him to pay dirt.