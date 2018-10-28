NFL games today, Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Adrian Peterson caps off big day with 64-yard TD

NFL Week 8 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

Odell ... again.



I mean, come on. This is getting ridiculous.

FitzMagic resumes

Jameis Winston had himself a very tough day so Ryan Fitzpatrick is back under center for Tampa, and he is rediscovering a bit of that FitzMagic. This long bomb to Mike Evans provided some hope in the fourth quarter.

And wouldn't you know it, Fitzpatrick found more magic to help bring the Bucs back to tie the game. Unfortunately for him, the Bengals were able to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

All Day all the way

The resurgence of Adrian Peterson has been something to watch this year. The Washington running back had another big day on Sunday and went for nearly 150 yards on the ground -- including this 64-yard rip for a touchdown.

Holy Toledo, indeed!

Kareem Hunt is a freak of nature. This effort to get into the end zone will most likely end up as your play of the week. Goodness gracious.

In the Green



The Bengals are really taking it to the Bucs and you can only feel for Tampa when A.J. Green is making plays like this. There's really not much else you can do as a defender; it's just a green pitch and catch from Dalton and Green.

DeGone Jackson

Jameis Winston unleashed this monster bomb to D-Jax, who torched the defense and took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown. Tough to keep up with speed like that.

Danger Russ in full effect

Have a gander at this outstanding Russell Wilson throw. Just an absolute thing of beauty.

Can't stop Odell

Odell Beckham sure can ball. The Giants receiver managed to make this sick one-handed grab despite being tackled and dragged to the ground mid-catch. Just unreal.

He was getting pulled to the ground...



And STILL made the ridiculous grab.



👀 @OBJ

Didn't see that coming...

The Bears just ran a 70-yard screen pass in which the pulled linemen didn't have to block ANYONE. I think it's fair to say the Jets were caught off guard there.

Slippery Stafford

Matt Stafford did a great job eluding the rush before finding some space to unleash a perfect pass to Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown. That's some excellent work with the feet *and* the arm from the Lions QB.

Collins cruising

Alex Collins got a chance to do another Irish dance in the end zone on Sunday thanks to this strong run in the first quarter.