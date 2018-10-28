NFL games today, Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Beckham makes ridiculous catch while being tackled
All of the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
NFL Week 8 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Houston Texans 42, Miami Dolphins 23 (Recap)
Sunday
- Philadelphia Eagles 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 18 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers, (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Chicago Bears, (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at New York Giants, (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 pm., CBS
- Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday
DeGone Jackson
Jameis Winston unleashed this monster bomb to D-Jax, who torched the defense and took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown. Tough to keep up with speed like that.
Danger Russ in full effect
Have a gander at this outstanding Russell Wilson throw. Just an absolute thing of beauty.
Can't stop Odell
Odell Beckham sure can ball. The Giants receiver managed to make this sick one-handed grab despite being tackled and dragged to the ground mid-catch. Just unreal.
Didn't see that coming...
The Bears just ran a 70-yard screen pass in which the pulled linemen didn't have to block ANYONE. I think it's fair to say the Jets were caught off guard there.
Slippery Stafford
Matt Stafford did a great job eluding the rush before finding some space to unleash a perfect pass to Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown. That's some excellent work with the feet *and* the arm from the Lions QB.
Collins cruising
Alex Collins got a chance to do another Irish dance in the end zone on Sunday thanks to this strong run in the first quarter.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL SNF DFS: Top DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Rams vs Packers odds, expert picks, bets
RJ White is dialed into the pulse of the Rams and Packers
-
Week 8 NFL picks: Saints over Vikings
The Saints would like to forget how their playoff matchup with Vikings ended
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 8
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 8? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Injuries: Broncos aching heading to KC
The Packers, Raiders, Seahawks and Steelers are getting healthy out of their bye week and more...
-
Patriots vs Bills odds, MNF expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Tom Brady and the Patriots