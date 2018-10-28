NFL games today, Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Beckham makes ridiculous catch while being tackled

NFL Week 8 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

DeGone Jackson

Jameis Winston unleashed this monster bomb to D-Jax, who torched the defense and took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown. Tough to keep up with speed like that.

Danger Russ in full effect

Have a gander at this outstanding Russell Wilson throw. Just an absolute thing of beauty.

Can't stop Odell

Odell Beckham sure can ball. The Giants receiver managed to make this sick one-handed grab despite being tackled and dragged to the ground mid-catch. Just unreal.

He was getting pulled to the ground...



And STILL made the ridiculous grab.



👀 @OBJ

Didn't see that coming...

The Bears just ran a 70-yard screen pass in which the pulled linemen didn't have to block ANYONE. I think it's fair to say the Jets were caught off guard there.

Slippery Stafford

Matt Stafford did a great job eluding the rush before finding some space to unleash a perfect pass to Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown. That's some excellent work with the feet *and* the arm from the Lions QB.

Collins cruising

Alex Collins got a chance to do another Irish dance in the end zone on Sunday thanks to this strong run in the first quarter.