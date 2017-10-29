NFL games today, Week 8 scores, schedule, updates: Seahawks strike last vs. Texans

NFL Week 8 is underway. The Vikings pulled away from the Browns in London to win the NFL's final game across the pond. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it here for updates. But first the schedule.

Schedule

Thursday

Ravens 40, Dolphins 0 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Vikings 33, Browns 16 (Recap)

Falcons 25, Jets 20 (Recap)

Panthers 17, Buccaneers 3 (Recap)

Saints 20, Bears 12 (Recap)

Bengals 24, Colts 23 (Recap)

Patriots 21, Chargers 13 (Recap)

Bills 34, Raiders 14 (Recap)

Eagles 33, 49ers 10 (Recap)

Seahawks 41, Texans 38 (Recap)

Cowboys 33, Redskins 19 (Recap)

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Denver at Kansas City 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Seahawks edge Texans in thrilling shootout

Deshaun Watson put his elusiveness to full display in the fourth quarter of the Texans' game in Seattle, somehow escaping a chaotic pocket and finding Lamar Miller for a big go-ahead touchdown. This is the kind of stuff that has Houston fans very excited about their rookie quarterback.

But this was a back-and-forth battle all day long, and the Seahawks were quick to answer with this Russell Wilson TD pass to Jimmy Graham.

But wait, there's more! The Texans jumped back on top with this 72-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins.

And, for the final act, Wilson found Graham once again to retake the lead. The Seahawks wouldn't relinquish it, as Watson threw an interception on the Texans' final drive. That brought an end to an absolutely crazy shootout and one of the wildest games of the year.

My goodness, what a block

Deshaun Watson points and people get destroyed. Hopefully he harnesses this power for the good of humanity.

when your boys gotchu pic.twitter.com/brER8vGoSr — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 29, 2017

Special teams play of the day

The Cowboys got a huge play on special teams towards the end of the first half against Washington when they stuffed a Redskins field goal attempt and nearly took it all the way back for the score. They went on to get in the end zone regardless, so it was a big 10-point swing for Dallas.

Meanwhile, blocked field goals don't get enough credit for being some of the most exciting plays in football.

Texans and Seahawks trade blows early

It was a classic case of give and take for the Seahawks defense to start Sunday's game against the visiting Texans. On the Texans' first drive of the game, Seattle gave up a bomb from DeShaun Watson to Will Fuller for six. Then, on Houston's next drive, the Seahawks baited Watson into throwing a pick straight to Earl Thomas, who took it all the way to pay dirt for a huge answer.

The first five minutes of this game certainly did not lack fireworks, and neither did the other 55, as you can see above.

Sprint Shady

LeSean McCoy had himself a big day against the Raiders, going for 151 yards on the ground. Here's how he got 48 of those yards (and his lone touchdown):

That big run basically put the game on ice for the Bills, who came away with an impressive win against Oakland.

AJ all the way

Alshon Jeffery submitted one of the day's best highlights with this 53-yard touchdown reception. Even making that catch was impressive enough, but coming down with it and taking it to the house? That's one heck of a showcase.

Derek Carr struggling in Buffalo

Coming off a huge week against the Chiefs, Derek Carr has had a an unremarkable day in Buffalo so far. With his Raiders already down by multiple scores, Carr was picked off on his own side of the field in the second half. The quarterback is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to the turnover category.

Derek Carr threw six INTs all last season. He already has five in 2017 and Week 8 isn't over yet. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 29, 2017

You like defensive touchdowns?

If you do, I've got good news -- we've got a few of them early. The Bills forced a fumble that sailed straight into the hands of linebacker Matt Milano, who took it to the house. Is it technically still a "scoop & score" if there's no scoop necessary?

The Raiders couldn't hang on to the 🏈... So the @BuffaloBills took it to the HOUSE 😱😱😱 #GoBills pic.twitter.com/QJ4LYYY0kG — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017

The Eagles picked up some defensive points as well via this pick-six from Jalen Mills. Philly is running away with this one against the 49ers.

Worst. Punt Return. Ever.

Seriously, this might just be the worst punt return in the history of football. Not the best display of situational awareness by Travis Benjamin!

Melvin Gord-on the loose

The Patriots' matchup against the Chargers in Foxborough got off to a shaky start on Sunday when Melvin Gordon torched the New England defense for an 87-yard touchdown to open the scoring. It's shaping up to be a pretty lovely Sunday for Gordon's fantasy owners.

Browns stay winless...now in multiple continents!

The UK was treated to another NFL game this weekend, this time the Vikings taking on the Browns. The folks of London were given a lesson in the Browns' ineptitude, with the biggest example coming on this touchdown pass to Adam Thielen, who was left wide open in the back of the end zone. Thielen gets some extra style points for a pretty amusing soccer-style knee slide celebration after his TD.