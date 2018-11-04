NFL games today, Week 9 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Adam Humphries going off for Buccaneers
All of the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
NFL Week 9 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- San Francisco 49ers 34, Oakland Raiders 3 (Recap)
Sunday
- Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins, (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns, (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)
- Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday
Julio Jones finally gets to the end zone
The Falcons wideout had gone 12 regular season games without a touchdown, but he finally got his first of this season on Sunday. It came on a 35-yard reception with just under 4:00 to play against the Redskins.
Adam Humphries? Adam Humphries.
Raise your hand if you expected Humphries to be one of the most productive receivers this week. Anyone? Well, he's going off for Tampa and is approaching double-digit catches on the day, including two touchdowns. This is his second:
Speaking of nice catches...
This one by Quincy Enunwa was pretty dang good, and came at a pretty good time. Sam Darnold seems to need all the help he can get today.
This is unfair
What a pitch. What a catch. This is like playing Madden on rookie.
Are you kidding me, Tarik?
He didn't get in the end zone but this was still a pretty damn impressive punt return from Tarik Cohen.
Greg with the good hands
It seems like Greg Olsen has been around forever but he's still capable of making great plays on Sundays. For example, take this one against the Bucs on Sunday. What a way to get that hand on the ball and haul it in for six.
Curtis Samuel puts in work
Curtis Samuel used every part of the field and ran over 100 yards in total to get to the end zone on this 33-yard touchdown run. Credit to him for the vision, but this was also some atrocious defense from Tampa Bay.
Big Ben with the boot
Usually Ben Roethlisberger is enlisted to do it with the arm, but he got a chance to make an impact with the leg on Sunday against Baltimore. Not the worst punt I've ever seen?
On the Hunt
Kareem Hunt kicked off his Sunday in pretty fine fashion. The Chiefs running back hauled in a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes and took it 50 yards to the house in Cleveland.
Tevin Coleman also kicked his day off with a screen pass that went the distance, though it wasn't quite as lengthy as Hunt's.
